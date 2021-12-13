Chargers LT Rashawn Slater placed on COVID list

Big loss for the Chargers if their rookie left tackle can't play Thursday.

As the Chargers prepare for a short week to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, they had to place rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater on the COVID-list Monday afternoon.

"He tested positive this morning," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said.

There is a glimmer of hope with him needing to test negative twice in a span of 24 hours, which may be quite difficult, especially on a short week.

"There is a chance he can still play Thursday," Staley said.

The Chargers head coach said they have started planning for the left tackle position if Slater doesn't play. Could one of those plans include moving left guard Matt Feiler to left tackle?

"That would be a later contingency," he said. "It is certainly an option. I don't think that will be the primary option."

The Chargers have Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins as the only other tackles on the roster. Pipkins has struggled throughout his Chargers tenure, while Norton has been a decent replacement for Bryan Bulaga at right tackle.

The hope for the team is they are able to get their rookie left tackle back in time, but in all reality, because it is a short week, it complicates everything for the Chargers.

The Chiefs defense is playing at a high level, especially Chris Jones, Melvin Ingram, and Frank Clark.

Injury Updates

Staley went through the following injury updates.

Safety Derwin James missed Sunday's game against the New York Giants because of a sore hamstring injury, "reported better today than he was yesterday. He's day-to-day."

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler had a left ankle injury during the game on Sunday, "Just soreness and a little bit of swelling but nothing major." Staley expects him at practice on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph only played nine snaps on Sunday, "We felt like that we could kind of rest them a little bit for Thursday, but he came out of the game healthy."

Defensive tackle Justin Jones came out sore from the game, but Staley expects him to practice on Tuesday.