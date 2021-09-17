Chargers place right tackle Bryan Bulaga on IR

Bulaga was only able to play the first half.

The Chargers made a pretty significant roster move on Friday when they placed right tackle Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve. He only played the first half of the game against Washington before re-injuring his back.

Bulaga actually had a good first half before going out with the injury.

He has been the question mark all offseason because of his inability to stay on the field in 2020. The Chargers signed him to a three-year $30 million deal last offseason. He was only able to play about 38% of the snaps. He dealt with numerous injuries, including a back injury.

This offseason, Brandon Staley and his staff did everything to make sure Bulaga could make it to the season. They allowed him to take days off, watch practice from the side, and not play in any preseason games.

The Chargers signed their former guard/tackle Michael Schofield, who was with the Carolina Panthers last season, in a corresponding move. He was the Chargers starting right guard in 2018 and 2019.

Schofield hasn’t been in this new offensive system or played with quarterback Justin Herbert, so he will likely be a backup. Expect Storm Norton to play for the injured Bulaga at right tackle. Norton has taken the starting snaps during camp.

He had a decent game on Sunday, but the team will need him to play at a high level, especially in a division that features Chris Jones, Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, and Maxx Crosby.

As far as Bulaga goes, it is unknown whether this will be a three-week injury or three months. He has suffered through many injuries these last few years that everything is up in the air.