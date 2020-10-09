Chargers place running back Austin Ekeler on IR

It seems almost like a weekly occurrence, but the Bolts have placed a new player on injured reserve, running back Austin Ekeler. He got injured towards the end of the first quarter. Ekeler needed help getting up and it was even hard for him to get in the cart to take him to the locker room.

Ekeler will be out for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. This will hurt the running game in a big way. Ekeler has been a big part of the offense in both the run and pass game. He has touched the ball 66 times this season, ran for a total of 392 yards and one touchdown. He accounts for 24 percent of the offense.

Ekeler tweeted thanking everyone for reaching out and added, “Be back stat,” with a flexing emoji.

So, where do they go from here?

They have rookie running back Joshua Kelley, who had a great start to the season but has put the ball on the ground twice in the last two weeks. Lynn said he has faith in him and knows he will correct it.

The team also has Justin Jackson, who had a great stretch at the end of the 2018 season but was hurt for most of 2019 and missed some time in 2020. The team hopes they can depend on the third year back can help pick up the slack.

On the practice squad, they also have running back Darius Bradwell aka “Big Boy Darius” as Lynn baptized him on Hard Knocks during training camp. They also have Troymaine Pope, who was on the Chargers squad last season for 14 games and even scored a touchdown in Miami when then quarterback Philip Rivers threw him a red zone pass and Pope headed into the end zone.

The team promoted receiver Tyron Johnson to the 53-man roster. They also added running back Kalen Ballage to the practice squad.