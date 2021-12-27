Chargers rule out WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris Jr., & FS Nasir Adderley for Sunday

The Chargers are coming off a terrible loss to the Houston Texans. On Monday, they found out they needed to add seven players to the COVID list.

They added cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Michael Davis, free safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, edge Emeke Egbule, guard Senio Kelemete, and defensive lineman Andrew Brown.

That is now 18 players from the active roster and four players from the practice squad on the COVID list.

On Monday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said that wide receiver Mike Williams (added to COVID list on Saturday), Harris, and Adderley will miss Sunday's game against the Broncos.

All three players are counted on week after week because of their talent and skillset, which is a significant loss for the Chargers. They are currently fighting for their playoff lives as they sit in the eighth spot and need some things to go their way.

"We're not really worried about anyone else's circumstance," Staley said. "We're just worried about the Los Angeles Chargers, and we play the Denver Broncos this week. That's where our full focus needs to be."

As previously mentioned, the Chargers had a big opportunity on Sunday to get another victory and another conference win. Their lack of depth slowed them down against a team with a losing record.

"It's a tough circumstance for everyone in the NFL right now," Staley explained. "I think everybody in the NFL is going through a really, really challenging circumstance. We're trying to figure it out the best we can, and yesterday was just not our day."

Sunday's game will be challenging without Williams, Harris, and Adderley unless they can get back some of the players nursing injuries and on the COVID list. Derwin James, Joey Bosa, Corey Linsley, and others could give this team a much-needed boost heading into such a big game.