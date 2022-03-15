Chargers Place Tender on Three Players

The Chargers have placed a contract tender on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tight end Donald Parham and offensive tackle Storm Norton, the team announced Tuesday.

Reports surfaced via Pro Football Focus last week that the team was tendering Guyton and Parham, but the Chargers' announcement of also adding Norton among the group, provides clarity on his status with the team moving forward.

When teams offer a player an exclusive rights free agent tender, they're receiving a one-year deal, usually on a minimum salary. The player must sign the tender or are forced to sit out for the season. They don't have the option to decline the tender or negotiate with other teams.

Therefore, the trio of Guyton, Parham and Norton are all expected to be back with the Chargers for the 2022 season.

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) makes a catch over Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Norton stepped into a starting role last season at right tackle following Brian Buluga's bout with injuries, which kept him sidelined for all but one game. Norton struggled in pass protection last season but with the release of Bulaga, the decision to retain Norton could serve as a security measure for retaining depth.

The Chargers, in all likelihood, still probably pursue another right tackle option in the form of free agency or the draft but Norton, at the very least, gives the team a backup plan to some extent.

The decision to tender Guyton stems from the idea of keeping one of their speedsters in-house. With Mike Williams and Keenan Allen leading the wide receiver group, Guyton figures to carve out a role in putting his downfield speed to the test. Guyton finished last season with 31 receptions, 448 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 14.5 yards per catch, showcasing his ability to stretch the field.

As for Parham, he ended last season with a scary neck injury that required immediate medical attention and was transported to the UCLA Harbor Medical Center for further examinations. He didn’t appear in the final three games following the injury, but did show encouraging signs of taking another step forward in 2021 from both a pass-catching standpoint and as a blocker. Parham set career highs in receptions (20) and receiving yards (190) while tacking on three touchdowns.

