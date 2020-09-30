Chargers Players and Anthony Lynn Looking to Eliminate Late Game Woes and Mistakes Moving Forward

There have been many factors that have contributed to the Chargers 1-2 start this season. One of the most glaring reasons is that the team keeps making crucial mistakes that cost them points, time off the clock, or even the game.

Last Sunday, against the Carolina Panthers, the four turnovers weren't the only reasons why the Chargers lost the game. It is a contributing factor, but head coach Anthony Lynn knows what the team has to do differently.

"We gotta eliminate like I said last night (Sunday night) the stupid with the penalties," said Lynn. "This team has been very good in that area, but yesterday the penalties they bit us in the butt. They didn't help us out at all, but it's a football game I felt like we should have won. I gotta do a better job of helping this football team. Getting us to play smarter and winning games like this one. I feel like we could have won."

That should have happened in the second game of the season. The Chargers had held down the Kansas City Chiefs in the first three-quarters of the game, but they got loose at one point. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took off running on a third and 20 and picked up 21 yards. That is how you lose a game.

"Our potential, it looks very high," said receiver Keenan Allen. "It seems very high. We make a lot of great plays. And on the other hand, we're shooting ourselves on the foot."

On Sunday, the Chargers started gaining some momentum on offense. They were down by eight points at the start of the fourth quarter. The defense had held the Panthers to a third down with three yards to go. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa jumped and got called for a neutral zone infraction. Carolina would go down the field and score a field goal.

"It's my fault completely," explained Bosa. "I just need to do a much better job of that need to stress it in practice more, which is something coach has been. I just get jumpy, and situations like that when it's (the game) on the line and I need to do a much better job of realizing that it's third and short. I can't believe I jumped on that one. It was very stupid mistake by me, but we gotta get it fixed all of us online, so it's not a problem. I just have to be more attentive and make sure driven practice."

It was just a bad mistake by Bosa, who made up for it later when he had a massive sack on Teddy Bridgewater on third down. It gave the ball back to the offense and gave them a chance.

Last season, this happened regularly. The team ended with a 5-11 record. They made a lot of mistakes, turned the ball over, and lost one-score games.

"I have a salty taste in my mouth from last year where it seemed like every flipping game was a one-score game," Ekeler said. "We have to find a way to get over that. We don't want to go too far down the rabbit hole because it's hard to get out."

The Chargers haven't played bad football. They have one of the top defenses in the NFL. They have an offense that gains a lot of yards but is trying to find a way to score more points. They can't seem to limit the mistakes.

It has cost the Bolts in two of Anthony Lynn's first three seasons as the coach. In 2017, they started 0-4 and caught fire to finish 9-7. They were a game away from making the playoffs; they made mistakes. In 2018, they went 12-4 and made the playoffs. Last season was mistakes and penalties that led them to a 5-11 season.

"Yeah, it's kind of been the same thing I have been going through my career here," said Henry. "You know we won the close one in the first game and last week fell short then this week fell short. We just have to find a way to win. I think offensively, it starts with us. Can't turn the ball over."

So far, it seems like the Chargers have fallen down the rabbit hole, but there are positives. The team has a young quarterback who has shown potential and a glimpse into the future.

The team knows that they have corrections to make, but they hope the frustration of their last two losses can turn into something positive.

"I feel like it's probably the same as last year," explained cornerback Casey Hayward. "Losing some close games is always, but we have a chance to just keep playing and win these next couple of games. It starts with Tampa we kind of got to focus on that, but obviously, I wouldn't care if we would have won the previous two games if we lost this game, will be frustrated. That's what it's about I'm glad guys are frustrated hopefully, we can come out and have a good week of practice and try to get to it and try to go to Tampa and win this game."