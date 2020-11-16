Chargers Players Staying Positive After Yet Another Frustrating Loss

It has been a rough season. Tougher than usual.

There are so many questions about the team and the coaches. After their 29-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the team has fallen to 2-7 and would draft fifth if the season ended today.

"I don't even though I have words at this point," said tight end Hunter Henry. "Yeah, we just beat ourselves tonight and in every phase."

It was just another loss in a string of losses this season. The team has lost seven games this season.

Yesterday's loss was different. This was the first loss where the team was beaten in all three phases of the game. The team made its share of mistakes. They had numerous errors on special teams and an interception on offense.

The Dolphins defense took it to the Bolts offense with their zero-coverage formation. They had good coverage on the receivers and got constant pressure on rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. That is why head coach Anthony Lynn tried to run the ball more and neutralize it.

All in all, they just didn't win the game.

"We didn't put up enough points," said Herbert. "Every loss is frustrating, and every loss is tough. The guys in the locker room were not taking this easily at all. But it's on us for not putting up enough points. We win and lose as a team."

All of the losses the Chargers have suffered this season have been one-score losses. They have lost in almost every way. They have suffered losses where they were leading the game and let the opposing team come back. They have had the ball at the end of the game and lost the game.

"I am just mad," said cornerback Michael Davis. "We are a much better team than 2-7."

The Chargers are one of three teams that haven't lost a game by more than eight points. The other two teams? 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers and 8-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Both are playoff-bound and Super Bowl contenders.

Does the team feel like they can turn it around?

"100 percent," said safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

How?

"Everybody has to be locked in for 100% of the game," said safety Rayshawn Jenkins. "It's easy to say, hard to do. But us being professionals, and you know, we get paid for this. So, this is our profession. So, I feel like we did need to stay on the detail for the entire game."

There is frustration in the locker room, whether it is the players or the coaches. They know they are better than this and that this can be turned around.

"We got seven more games with some more opportunities," said Henry. "You see a lot of talent in this room. You see a lot of grit, you see a lot of toughness, not finishing the way that we should. I'll go to battle with those guys in that locker room every single week."

The last stretch of the season will be tough. They play the winless New York Jets next Sunday, but even that game will be challenging. Then they play at the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots at home, then the Atlanta Falcons at home. All four of those games will be tough.

"You never give up," said Herbert. "I know that it's a long season, there's a lot of football left to be played, and I know that going forward. We're going to be better. We're going to continue to do good things in practice and in games. You have to keep pushing forward and never give up."