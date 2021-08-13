Chargers player stocks heading into preseason game one

This was the second full week of Chargers training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. There have been numerous players that have stood out, while some have not had the best week. As the Chargers head into preseason game one, it will be interesting to see who shows out and tries to solidify a spot.

One up

Asante Samuel- cornerback

The rookie cornerback has stepped up as of late. Samuel has been playing with the first-team defense, and while he may still be learning, he has held his own. He faced off against Keenan Allen the other day and was able to jump as high as him and batt the ball down. Brandon Staley said Samuel is coming along but that he still has ways to go.

All eyes will be on the rookie cornerback on Saturday when the Chargers face the Rams. The home team most likely won’t play any of their starters, but he will go up against fresh faces. Samuel needs to finish off his good week with a solid performance.

One Down

Michael Badgley- kicker

The Chargers kicker for the last three seasons is facing what he didn’t last offseason; competition. Three kickers are competing for one spot, and Badgley hasn’t had a good week. Last Sunday, he went 7/10, but every miss of his was met with “boos” raining down from the stands.

Badgley said he understood the frustration fans had, and he would correct it. Fans might not have forgotten that he missed 12 kicks last season. Later in the week, Badgley went 3/5 missing from 33 and 50. He also is trying to improve his kickoff because that is what Swinton wants to see from his kicker as well, and Badgley doesn’t have the strongest leg.

Two up

Tristan Vizcaino- kicker

The veteran kicker has made this into a kicking competition. On Sunday, he hit 8/10 field goals missing from 38 yards and 44 yards. Later in the week, he hit 5/5, ranging from 33, 38, 42, 46, and 50. Each field could clear the bar pretty clear. He has a strong leg.

It will help him in kicking off because special teams coach Derius Swinton said that it isn’t just about kicking field goals and extra points. His kicker must be able to kickoff, and Vizcaino’s leg strength will help him. He has had a good week, and it will be interesting to see if he goes first on Saturday.

Two down

Jerry Tillery- defensive tackle

For the second week in a row, Jerry Tillery lands on the list. This week he had a bad play where he knocked down Justin Herbert, which the quarterback wasn’t happy about it. Tillery hasn’t really made an impact in the run or pass game.

He hasn’t shown out as the rest of his fellow defensive linemen. Tillery has had plenty of reps with the first team next to Justin Jones and Linval Joseph. Expect Tillery to play on Saturday and see if he makes an impact.

Three up

Joshua Kelley- running back

The UCLA product was a player who seems to have benefited from the coaching change. He has been running hard and hasn’t dropped the ball in the passing game. On Thursday, he had a play where he took the handoff, made a great cut back inside, and gained 15 yards. He had coaches celebrating, and Keenan Allen came up to high-five him.

It will be interesting to see how Kelley plays on Saturday, but this is what Staley said about him after Thursday’s practice.

“Josh is getting confident,” said Staley. “I think that he’s a really good fit for the style of runs that we have in our scheme. I think that he has shown himself in the passing game, which has been a pleasant surprise for us. He’s really shown some toughness in pass protection.”

Three down

Jalen Guyton- receiver

Guyton was the Chargers third receiver last season, but he hasn’t had a strong training camp. He hasn’t created the type of separation he did in 2020. He still has the occasional drop like he tends to do.

He will really need to have a good showing during the preseason games. He will make the team unless he continues to make mistakes. His speed is unmatched, which helped Herbert last season complete numerous 50+ yard touchdown receptions.