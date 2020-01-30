ChargerReport
16 Former Chargers Make XFL Final Cuts

Jason B. Hirschhorn

This week, each of the XFL's eight team completed training camp and held their de facto preseason. Similar to the NFL, roster reductions followed soon after, with all eight squads cutting down to 52 players. Between the eight teams, 16 former members of the Chargers pass through cuts and landed spots on a regular-season roster.

Though the list of former Chargers in the XFL includes mostly minor names, a few notable players will play in the resurrected football league. Quarterback Cardale Jones, who played for Los Angeles from 2017 to 2019, landed the starting job with the DC Defenders. Jones appeared in only one non-exhibition game during his time in the NFL, coming off the bench in relief of EJ Manuel during the final week of the 2016 season.

Another notable former Chargers player, Nick Novak, will return to Los Angeles for his XFL gig. The Los Angeles Wildcats settled on Novak as their kicker, giving the now 38-year-old a chance to continue his football career. Novak last kicked in the NFL in 2017 and spent the following year out of football. However, he kicked for the Birmingham Iron of the AAF in 2019.

The XFL begins play on Saturday, Feb. 8, nearly one week after the conclusion of Super Bowl LIV.

Check out the full list of former Chargers in the XFL below:

  • WR Malachi Dupre (DC Defenders)
  • RB Kenneth Farrow (Seattle Dragons)
  • DB A.J. Hendy (New York Guardians)
  • LB D'Juan Hines (New York Guardians)
  • TE Cole Hunt (St. Louis Battlehawks)
  • TE Ben Johnson (Seattle Dragons)
  • QB Cardale Jones (DC Defenders)
  • WR Justice Liggins (New York Guardians)
  • DB Dexter McCoil (St. Louis Battlehawks)
  • K Nick Novak (Los Angeles Wildcats)
  • WR Jordan Smallwood (Los Angeles Wildcats)
  • CB Arrion Springs (Los Angeles Wildcats)
  • WR Nelson Spruce (Los Angeles Wildcats)
  • DB Channing Stribling (Seattle Dragons)
  • OL Brant Weiss (New York Guardians)
  • RB Andre Williams (Houston Roughnecks)

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

