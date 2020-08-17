Chargers training camp positional battles worth keeping an eye on

The Chargers will put the pads and helmets on for the first time this training camp on Monday afternoon. Head coach Anthony Lynn said on a Friday zoom call that he and the players are excited for the pads to come on.

Now that the pads are coming on, it means that positional battles will be taking place. Here are where jobs are won and lost.

Left tackle: Sam Tevi vs. Trey Pipkins

This may be the most critical positional battle of training camp because of how vital the left tackle position is in the NFL. When speaking to Lynn on Friday, he told the media that Tevi is "in the driver's seat" and that he is the starter.

Tevi was the Bolts starting right tackle for the last two seasons, and he struggled at the position, especially when he faced speed rushers. Since trading Russell Okung to Carolina, both Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco have been adamant that Tevi could have success at left tackle.

Pipkins is talented, but he is young and raw. He is a former D-2 player whom the Chargers drafted in the third-round last season. He started in three games last season and was serviceable, but he is still developing. Lynn said they are excited to see Pipkins continue to grow and that he will compete for left tackle starting position.

Adrian Phillips role: Desmond King vs. Nasir Adderley

Phillips's departure to New England is a big one because of all he did for the defense. He played safety, linebacker, and just about every position. The role has two leading candidates. King is coming off a subpar season, but defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said he knows the young corner can get back to playing like a pro bowler. Chris Harris Jr. was signed in March, and he told the Bolts staff saw him playing more in the slot with Casey Hayward and Michael Davis presumably on the outside. Where does King fit now? That Phillips role could benefit him and help him find his game.

Another player who could excel in the role is Nasir Adderley. He was the Bolts second-round pick last season from Delaware. He dealt with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the year. He could become a turnover machine in the role. He is fast, athletic, and has sure hands. When speaking to Derwin James last Wednesday, he said that "Nas" could have a breakout season.

Middle linebacker: Kenneth Murray vs. Drue Tranquill vs. Denzel Perryman

The Chargers defense counts on the middle linebacker position for many different things, but mainly he is the quarterback of the defense. The "MIKE" backer reads the offense and make necessary adjustments. The Bolts will need a player who can do all that plus be all over the field.

The Chargers have three choices for the position. Perryman had a forgettable 2019 and will look to rebound in 2020. The problem with Perryman sometimes is he can't cover opposing tight ends. The former Hurricane is still a thumper and can help the defense in the run game, where he excels.

Now Tranquill was converted from safety to linebacker. He had a strong 2019 season being second on the team in tackles. He even made plays on special teams blocking two punts. He will look to take his game to the next level this season.

The former Sooners linebacker will be competing for a starting spot in this training camp. It will be tough to play catch up with the playbook, but Murray is a different kind of player. Both Derwin James and Joey Bosa referred to the rookie linebacker as a "beast." He will be in the mix for the starting position.

Main Event: Justin Herbert vs. Tyrod Taylor

The primary battle to watch this training camp is the quarterback battle. Lynn has said that Taylor is in "the driver's seat," but that doesn't mean much, especially in the NFL. Taylor has been a good quarterback, especially in Buffalo. He will now probably have the best weapons he has ever had in his career, which could solidify his position

It is believed that Herbert will redshirt his rookie year unless called upon. He isn't coming into camp to redshirt. He is coming to compete. Yes, there is no preseason, but he is a smart young man and will look to push Taylor for the starting position.