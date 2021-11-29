Chargers positional grades after their performance in Denver

It wasn't a good performance to say the least on Sunday by the Chargers.

The Chargers (6-5) had a terrible loss in Denver on Sunday afternoon. They lacked depth at numerous key positions, dropped passes, and penalties cost them. They couldn’t get anything going on offense due to the offensive line.

It was a terrible performance overall from the team. Here are the positional grades:

Quarterback: C-

Justin Herbert faced a lot of pressure. He made a bad throw in the end zone that resulted in a Patrick Surtain interception.

Running backs: C

Austin Ekeler had a good game until the pop up that resulted in a pick six by Patrick Surtain. No other running back stepped up.

Wide receivers: C

They got open at times, but Herbert was hurried and at times couldn’t get them the ball. Keenan Allen made some great catches. A third receiver needs to step up.

Tight ends: F

The tight ends didn’t show up on Sunday. Stephen Anderson had two catches for 18 yards in the game. Jared Cook got his touchdown reception in garbage time.

Offensive line: F

They allowed 19 pressures according to PFF. Herbert was hit 10 times and sacked three.

Defensive line: F

The defensive line missed Linval Joseph. There was hardly any pressure on the quarterback or any consistent slowing down of the running backs. Very bad performance.

Edge rushers: C

Joey Bosa had a strip sack and generated constant pressure. Other than him no one else generated much of anything.

Linebackers: C

Kyzir White and Drue Tranquill had some moments, but they couldn’t help slow down the run.

Secondary: D

Derwin James was the only player able to generate anything. He had an interception and a near strip sack. The interception led to a touchdown. The rest of the secondary allowed too many conversions on third down. Plus, Tevaughn Campbell had a couple of bad angles towards tackles.

Special Teams: F

Dustin Hopkins missed a field goal.

Coaching: D

The game was close at one point but there were some questionable offensive play calls and horrible blocking that didn’t let the offense get going. Defense let Denver convert 8 of 11 on third down. Too many mistakes.

Next opportunity: C-

Cincinnati is one of the better teams in the AFC with a great offense. It is going to be tough for the Chargers to come out victorious. The Bengals and Chargers are fighting for their division, so this game will be very interesting. Also, what Chargers team will show up will be interesting as well.