Chargers grades after overtime loss to the Chiefs

    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Chargers Positional Grades After Loss to Kansas City Part II

    It was a tough loss for the Chargers.
    Author:

    The Chargers suffered an overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. It was a back-and-forth matchup that ended up in a shootout in the fourth quarter and overtime.

    Here are the grades after the loss to the Chiefs:

    Quarterback: B+

    It is hard to get an A when the team loses but Justin Herbert was nearly perfect. He put balls in the right place and made spectacular throws.

    Running backs: C-

    Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler effectively rushing for a combined 147 yards and a touchdown. Joshua Kelley fumbled in the end zone trying to jump over the pile from the three-yard line. Terrible play.

    Wide receivers: C

    Keenan Allen had a strong game even though he was hobbled. Mike Williams had a great 27-yard catch but he had too many drops. He needs to be more consistent and secure the football. Jalen Guyton and Josh Palmer should have been more involved.

    Tight ends: D

    Jared Cook is making mistakes and it is costing them points.

    Offensive line: B+

    The Chargers ran the ball at a high level plus Herbert wasn’t sacked.

    Defensive line: C

    They didn’t let Clyde Edward-Helaire run wild on them. They had some pressures on Mahomes but nothing like the week three matchup.

    Edge rushers: B

    Joey Bosa had a strip sack of Mahomes. Uchenna Nwosu had a nice interception and set the offense up with first-and goal from the two-yard line.

    Linebackers: C-

    Coverage was the problem. Whenever they covered someone, they were always a step behind.

    Secondary: F

    They let Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill run crazy on them. Missing Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr. hurt them on Thursday night.

    Special teams: B

    Andre Roberts and Dustin Hopkins look like big time midseason additions.

    Coaching: C+

    They came in with a good game plan. The Chargers have been aggressive all season long on fourth down. Injuries and lack of execution cost them not decision making.

    Next opportunity: A+

    They get to rest an extra three days then will face the Houston Texans.

