Chargers grades after overtime loss to the Chiefs

Chargers Positional Grades After Loss to Kansas City Part II
The Chargers suffered an overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. It was a back-and-forth matchup that ended up in a shootout in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Here are the grades after the loss to the Chiefs:
Quarterback: B+
It is hard to get an A when the team loses but Justin Herbert was nearly perfect. He put balls in the right place and made spectacular throws.
Running backs: C-
Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler effectively rushing for a combined 147 yards and a touchdown. Joshua Kelley fumbled in the end zone trying to jump over the pile from the three-yard line. Terrible play.
Wide receivers: C
Keenan Allen had a strong game even though he was hobbled. Mike Williams had a great 27-yard catch but he had too many drops. He needs to be more consistent and secure the football. Jalen Guyton and Josh Palmer should have been more involved.
Tight ends: D
Jared Cook is making mistakes and it is costing them points.
Offensive line: B+
The Chargers ran the ball at a high level plus Herbert wasn’t sacked.
Defensive line: C
They didn’t let Clyde Edward-Helaire run wild on them. They had some pressures on Mahomes but nothing like the week three matchup.
Edge rushers: B
Joey Bosa had a strip sack of Mahomes. Uchenna Nwosu had a nice interception and set the offense up with first-and goal from the two-yard line.
Linebackers: C-
Coverage was the problem. Whenever they covered someone, they were always a step behind.
Secondary: F
They let Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill run crazy on them. Missing Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr. hurt them on Thursday night.
Special teams: B
Andre Roberts and Dustin Hopkins look like big time midseason additions.
Coaching: C+
They came in with a good game plan. The Chargers have been aggressive all season long on fourth down. Injuries and lack of execution cost them not decision making.
Next opportunity: A+
They get to rest an extra three days then will face the Houston Texans.