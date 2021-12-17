Chargers grades after overtime loss to the Chiefs

It was a tough loss for the Chargers.

The Chargers suffered an overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. It was a back-and-forth matchup that ended up in a shootout in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Here are the grades after the loss to the Chiefs:

Quarterback: B+

It is hard to get an A when the team loses but Justin Herbert was nearly perfect. He put balls in the right place and made spectacular throws.

Running backs: C-

Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler effectively rushing for a combined 147 yards and a touchdown. Joshua Kelley fumbled in the end zone trying to jump over the pile from the three-yard line. Terrible play.

Wide receivers: C

Keenan Allen had a strong game even though he was hobbled. Mike Williams had a great 27-yard catch but he had too many drops. He needs to be more consistent and secure the football. Jalen Guyton and Josh Palmer should have been more involved.

Tight ends: D

Jared Cook is making mistakes and it is costing them points.

Offensive line: B+

The Chargers ran the ball at a high level plus Herbert wasn’t sacked.

Defensive line: C

They didn’t let Clyde Edward-Helaire run wild on them. They had some pressures on Mahomes but nothing like the week three matchup.

Edge rushers: B

Joey Bosa had a strip sack of Mahomes. Uchenna Nwosu had a nice interception and set the offense up with first-and goal from the two-yard line.

Linebackers: C-

Coverage was the problem. Whenever they covered someone, they were always a step behind.

Secondary: F

They let Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill run crazy on them. Missing Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr. hurt them on Thursday night.

Special teams: B

Andre Roberts and Dustin Hopkins look like big time midseason additions.

Coaching: C+

They came in with a good game plan. The Chargers have been aggressive all season long on fourth down. Injuries and lack of execution cost them not decision making.

Next opportunity: A+

They get to rest an extra three days then will face the Houston Texans.