Chargers positional grades after ugly loss to Texans

Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chargers Positional Grades After Terrible Loss to Texans

    It was an ugly loss.
    Author:

    The Chargers (8-7) took a nosedive on Sunday when they lost 41-29 against the Houston Texans (4-11). The offense couldn’t get the ball in the end zone while the defense couldn’t stop Houston from scoring.

    This loss just complicates everything for the Chargers moving forward, but here are the positional grades:

    Quarterback: D

    Justin Herbert threw two terrible interceptions. The first one he didn’t put enough on it. The second one, who knows what happened, but it turned into a pick six.

    Running back: C

    Justin Jackson had over 160 totals yards and two touchdowns, but his fumble was costly especially with it happening in the fourth quarter. Good game but he put the ball on the ground.

    Wide receiver: D

    At times guys stepped up, but it wasn’t enough. The offense struggled when it mattered most, which was in the end zone. A struggle all around.

    Tight end: D

    Jared Cook had three catches, but the offense needed more.

    Offensive line: B

    They opened holes for the backs while also only allowing one sack on Herbert. Only thing that went right.

    Defensive line: F

    Read More

    Tillery and Covington were pushed around. Rex Burkhead went crazy on them.

    Edge rushers: F

    Kenneth Murray shouldn’t be at that position. Uchenna Nwosu was quiet.

    Linebackers: F

    Too many rushing yards allowed.

    Secondary: F-

    Davis Mills looked like Dan Marino.

    Special teams: B

    Dustin Hopkins had three field goals from distance. Michael Bandy had two nice returns.

    Coaching: F

    The players didn’t look prepared. The offense was pedestrian while the defense couldn’t slow down a snail. Terrible loss.

    Next opportunity: F

    They play the Broncos. The last time they faced off it wasn’t pretty, so after these last two losses what is going to change? 

    USATSI_17412886
    News

    Chargers positional grades after ugly loss to Texans

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17412906
    Game Day

    Chargers embarrassed and dominated in terrible loss to Houston

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17371482
    News

    Chargers Players Confident in Themselves and the System During Final Stretch

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_17371324
    News

    Chargers vs. Texans Preview and Prediction

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_17366292
    News

    Chargers LT Rashawn Slater says he is honored to be voted to pro bowl

    Dec 23, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 5.58.11 PM
    News

    Chargers send six players to the pro bowl

    Dec 22, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 2.56.54 PM
    News

    Chargers place seven players on the COVID list

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17371449
    News

    Chargers grades after overtime loss to the Chiefs

    Dec 17, 2021