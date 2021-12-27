Chargers positional grades after ugly loss to Texans

The Chargers (8-7) took a nosedive on Sunday when they lost 41-29 against the Houston Texans (4-11). The offense couldn’t get the ball in the end zone while the defense couldn’t stop Houston from scoring.

This loss just complicates everything for the Chargers moving forward, but here are the positional grades:

Quarterback: D

Justin Herbert threw two terrible interceptions. The first one he didn’t put enough on it. The second one, who knows what happened, but it turned into a pick six.

Running back: C

Justin Jackson had over 160 totals yards and two touchdowns, but his fumble was costly especially with it happening in the fourth quarter. Good game but he put the ball on the ground.

Wide receiver: D

At times guys stepped up, but it wasn’t enough. The offense struggled when it mattered most, which was in the end zone. A struggle all around.

Tight end: D

Jared Cook had three catches, but the offense needed more.

Offensive line: B

They opened holes for the backs while also only allowing one sack on Herbert. Only thing that went right.

Defensive line: F

Tillery and Covington were pushed around. Rex Burkhead went crazy on them.

Edge rushers: F

Kenneth Murray shouldn’t be at that position. Uchenna Nwosu was quiet.

Linebackers: F

Too many rushing yards allowed.

Secondary: F-

Davis Mills looked like Dan Marino.

Special teams: B

Dustin Hopkins had three field goals from distance. Michael Bandy had two nice returns.

Coaching: F

The players didn’t look prepared. The offense was pedestrian while the defense couldn’t slow down a snail. Terrible loss.

Next opportunity: F

They play the Broncos. The last time they faced off it wasn’t pretty, so after these last two losses what is going to change?