Chargers grades after their big win over the Steelers

It was a solid victory from the Chargers.

The Chargers almost blew a 17-point lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers on national television. They were able to hold on and comeback being down by three with less than three minutes left in the game.

Here are the grades after the victory for each position:

Quarterback: A+

Justin Herbert used his arms, his legs, and his brain to perfection on Sunday.

Running Backs: A++++

Austin Ekeler had four touchdowns, so that earns his position four pluses. In all seriousness, Chargers still haven’t found their second back and that should be worrisome,

Wide Receiver: A

Keenan Allen eclipsed 100-yards. He was open for most of the game. Mike Williams had the game sealing 53-yard touchdown.

Tight end: C

Jared Cook is dropping passes in key situations. Donald Parham had a key drop at the beginning of the game on third down but recovered nicely with four catches for 38 yards.

Offensive line: B

Herbert was only sacked twice.

Defensive line: B+

They played well even with numerous backups in the game. They held the Steelers and Najee Harris to under 60 rushing yards.

Linebackers: B

Drue Tranquill and Kyzir White play really well off of each other. White is a standout for the defense this seasin.

Secondary: C

They gave up 273 yards and added three touchdowns.

Special teams: D

They had a punt blocked that cost their defense seven points.

Coaching: B

There were some good moments and some not so good. The Chargers need to start learning to put cards.

Next Opportunity: A

They play the divisional rival Denver Broncos, and there is a lot of storylines in this game. Brandon Staley faces Vic Fangio. Melvin Gordon faces his former teammate. The Chargers need this game for their record and divisional record.