Chargers positional grades after their win over the Broncos

It was a solid victory for the Chargers.

The Chargers came out on Sunday to handle their business against the Broncos. They beat Denver in all three phases. There were records broken, touchdowns scored, and a chance to make it back to the playoffs.

It was a 34-13 victory for the home team.

Here are the positional grades for the Chargers:

Quarterback: A+

Justin Herbert is now the franchise leader in touchdowns in a season with 35.

Running backs: B

Austin Ekeler scored his 18th touchdown of the season. They ran well until the Corey Linsley injury.

Wide receivers: B+

Both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams scored. Williams got over 1,000 receiving yards on the season.

Tight ends: B

Tre’ McKitty had three catches. The tight ends blocked well.

Offensive line: B+

Herbert wasn’t sacked but when Linsley went down they didn’t open up the running holes like they had earlier in the game.

Defensive line: B

Held Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams in check for the afternoon. Jerry Tillery had the only sack of the game.

Edge rushers: B

Joey Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu were all over the field helping stop the run. Bosa was key on the “Philly Special” the Broncos tried to run on fourth down and goal.

Linebackers: B

Kyzir White has another 11 tackle performance. They helped fill the gaps to stop the run.

Secondary: C+

The worrisome factor of this game is the Chargers cornerbacks gave up multiple 20+ yard catches during the game. Those need to come down.

Special teams: A+

Andre Roberts had two returns for 148 yards and one touchdown. He along with kicker Dustin Hopkins have been huge midseason free agent pickups.

Coaching: A

Players were on the same page. This was a win in all three phases.

Next opportunity: A

They have a “win-and-in” game against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday Night Football.