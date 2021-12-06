Chargers positional grades after victory in Cincinnati

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Chargers Positional Report Card After Victory Over Bengals

    Chargers get a big win in Cincy.
    The Chargers (7-5) went to Cincinnati and came out with a 41-22 victory over the Bengals (7-5). They played well in all three phases of the game and maybe finally turning a corner in the most crucial part of the season.

    Here are the positional grades:

    Quarterback: A+

    Justin Herbert let it fly and led his team to victory.

    Running back: D

    Two fumbles by Austin Ekeler that led to 14 points by Cincinnati. No other running back made an impact.

    Wide receivers: A+

    They got Mike Williams involved early. Keenan Allen scored two touchdowns. Jalen Guyton made his presence felt with four receptions for 90 yards and one 44-yard touchdown.

    Tight end: C

    Jared Cook had three catches for 29 yards. Tre’ McKitty is getting better and better as blocking tight end.

    Offensive line: C-

    Herbert was hit another ten times and sacked four times. They need to do better to protect their quarterback.

    Defensive line: B+

    Justin Jones was having himself a game before he went out with any injury. He had a sack and a quarterback hit. The line held Joe Mixon to only 54 yards on 19 carries plus Christian Covington made him fumble in the 4th quarter.

    Edge rushers: A

    Uchenna Nwosu had a day sacking Burrow twice, hitting him twice and a tackle for loss. Rookie Chris Rumph shined on Sunday getting his first career sack plus added three quarterback hits.

    Linebackers: B+

    Drue Tranquill had a sack. Both he and Kyzir White were all over the field making tackles and making a difference on the field.

    Secondary: C+

    Tee Higgins had nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown. When they needed it to they buckled down. Michael Davis and Chris Harris Jr. had an interception each.

    Special teams: B

    Andre Roberts and Dustin Hopkins have been great midseason pickups for the Chargers. Hopkins did miss an extra point and that’s why the grade isn’t higher.

    Coaching: A

    Chargers defense had a good plan coming in and the players executed. The offense finally let it fly. Special teams covered well on kickoff and punt.

    Next opportunity: A+

    They face the New York Giants.

