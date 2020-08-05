ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers Positional Review: Quarterback

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers have a new quarterback under center heading into the 2020 season. The quarterback room will consist of Tyrod Taylor, Justin Herbert, and Easton Stick. Management has stated that they believe in each quarterback and will count on them in different ways this season.

Tyrod Taylor

He is heading into his tenth season in the NFL. He was the Buffalo Bills starting quarterback when Anthony Lynn was the running backs coach/offensive coordinator. What Lynn noticed about Taylor is that he takes care of the football, which the head coach preaches wins football games. The former Bill can move in the pocket, so the team can add quarterback rollouts, read-option and even design quarterback runs. Something they couldn’t do with the previous quarterback.

The offense will change, but maybe for the better. Taylor won’t take unnecessary chances that could cost his team wins. One thing that Taylor has struggled with in the past is being able to stretch the field, but he hasn’t had a receiver like Mike Williams, who can go up and make a big grab.

Lynn did state last Wednesday, “He’ll probably be our day one starter.”

Justin Herbert

The rookie quarterback is coming off a strong year at the University of Oregon. He is seen as the “quarterback of the future.” The last time he was on the field, it was at the Rose Bowl, and his Ducks were down 27-21 in the fourth quarter. Herbert took the ball himself and outran the Wisconsin Badgers defense for a 30-yard game-winning touchdown.

Herbert is a William V. Campbell Trophy winner, which is the Heisman Trophy for a combination of athletics and academics. He is a smart young man who will understand the information, especially because he has Pep Hamilton as his quarterbacks coach. Herbert has the tools Lynn is looking for in a quarterback: a big arm, being able to move in the pocket, and intelligence. What the young quarterback needs to work on is decision making and not holding on to the football too long.

Lynn said that there would be a competition for the starting position, but most likely, Herbert will sit, learn, and be ready just in case his number is called.

Easton Stick

When Stick was drafted in the fifth round in 2019, many believed he could be a mirror of the New Orleans Saints all-around player Taysom Hill. He plays quarterback, special teams, and receiver for the team. That was not the plan this coaching staff had in mind. Stick was able to learn behind Philip Rivers and Tyrod Taylor.

Last preseason was pretty shaky for Stick. In his first game he threw for 78 yards, one interception, and had an electrifying 31-yard rushing touchdown. He threw three more interceptions in the next three preseason games. Stick did have some good throws and showed off athleticism, but his decision making at times was questionable.

As of right now, Stick will continue to learn and try to get better just in case he is asked to play, but as with Herbert, he will also benefit from having Pep Hamilton as his quarterbacks coach.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BoltDan95
BoltDan95

Hopefully whichever QB starts under center they limit the turnovers! I was so tired of Rivers bakery 😂😭

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best case scenario for Chargers QB Justin Herbert

The Chargers drafted Justin Herbert sixth overall, but what could be the best case scenario for the young quarterback?

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltzMania

Players Safety comes First says Chargers GM Telesco & Coach Lynn

The NFL world has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chargers say no matter what players safety will come first this season.

Fernando Ramirez

by

Bolt22

Joey Bosa Thankful for Contract Extension with Chargers

Chargers will now have Joey Bosa under contract for the next six seasons, but what lead up to the defensive end showing up a few minutes before the training camp deadline?

Fernando Ramirez

by

Fermal

The Chargers O-Line is the Most Important Position Group in the NFL in 2019

The Los Angeles Chargers have high hopes of winning a Super Bowl, and their roster seems to validate their optimism. However, a 30th ranked offensive line, if not improved, could spoil a potentially "super" season.

Jared Martin

by

KenLambert

Chargers' Russell Okung: 'I definitely looked death right in the face'

Chargers left tackle Russell Okung discusses the pulmonary embolism that he dealt with in June and his return to football.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers RB Justin Jackson lands in walking boot as Melvin Gordon arrives

At least for now, the Chargers won't have to make any tough decisions in the backfield as Justin Jackson's calf will keep him sidelined this weekend.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL draft open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker

Chargers Top Five Wide Receivers of All-Time

The Chargers have been blessed with some great wide receivers over the years, but how do they compare to each other? Here are the top five Chargers receivers of all-time.

Jared Martin

by

jared_maven

Why Keenan Allen is Right about His Madden Rating

The initial Madden ratings are out and, true to form, the outrage has begun. I don't typically spend a lot time worrying about Madden ratings, but after Keenan Allen spoke out about how EA rated him, I took a closer look. I must say, Keenan Allen is right to have a gripe.

Jared Martin

by

KenLambert