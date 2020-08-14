Positional review: Chargers receivers

The Chargers receiving group is one of their deepest positions. Last season, both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams went over the 1,000-yard mark. They will be crucial to the Bolts success this season, especially with a new quarterback taking over.

The receiving group has players who are good at different things, which will help the offense be more creative and explosive. They have route running, big-play ability, and even shifty receivers.

Keenan Allen

The former Cal receiver is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL. He has done everything for the Chargers on the offensive side of the ball. He has had 90+ catches, over 1,100+ yards, and six touchdowns consistently the last three seasons. No matter who the quarterback is next season, they will be glad number 13 is on the field. He is the best route runner in the NFL and has been working hard this offseason according to his Instagram.

Mike Williams

What can be said for Williams other than big-play ability. It seems like his rookie year was ages ago, and he has quickly shown why he drafted seventh overall. Last season, quarterback Philip Rivers would heave it up, and Williams would come down it.

His new quarterback Tyrod Taylor said a 50-50 ball thrown up to Williams is more of an 80-20. He will be a big part of helping ease the new quarterback. Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins paid the ultimate compliment by calling his Clemson brother a “top 10 receiver.”

Joe Reed

The fifth-round pick could be a special weapon for the Bolts. He told the media that the Chargers see him as a multi-position weapon. He is similar to San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, who can play multiple positions and make plays from all over. He also can return punts and was dangerous on special teams at Virginia. Don’t be surprised if Reed lines up running back. If the Bolts coaching staff plays their cards right, Reed could be their Percy Harvin.

K.J. Hill

The Buckeye alum is the leading receiver all-time at Ohio State. He played in the slot most of his collegiate career and could end up the third receiver. He doesn’t have blazing speed, but what he does well is catch the football and route running. The quarterback is having a receiver like Hill could benefit them, especially in the underneath game. Hill could end up being the steal of the draft.

Darius Jennings

When the ball is in his hands on special teams, he is dangerous. Jennings last year led the league in kick return average. The Chargers have not been good in the return game, so Jennings will bring a different dimension. He could help the Bolts start their offensive drives at the 40-yard line instead of the 20. He hasn’t done much on the offensive side of the ball, but he makes up for it in the return game.

Jason Moore

The former Division II receiver was on the active roster last season. He played in four games. He had two receptions for 43 yards in the week six matchup against Pittsburgh but didn’t do much after that. What Moore has is familiarity with the system, and that could be used to his benefit. He is a big receiver who uses his frame well and could be a game-changer for him.

Jalen Guyton

The North Texas alum was on the Cowboys last offseason and impressed with a 70-yard touchdown catch and run where he shed off two defenders. He was cut and signed to the Bolts practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on November 30th.

Guyton has good size and speed that is most teams look for in a receiver. His problem was last season against the Jaguars he had a long ball thrown his way, and he didn’t do a good job of tracking it. His advantage is being on the roster for a year and has had a chance to learn the office. He could turn heads during training camp.

Tyron Johnson

The former Houston Texans receiver has a good ability to use his speed to separate from the defender. He is very shifty, so when he has the ball in his hands, he can dance around defenders. The Bolts will probably carry six receivers, so it will be interesting to see if Johnson can block and play special teams, so he has a better chance to make the team.

Dalton Schoen

The former Wildcat has the ability to find the ball no matter if it is overthrown or underthrown. He makes the catches with his hands instead of his chest. He also can go up and snatch the ball out of the air. The receiver room is deep, so it will be tough to make the squad, but Schoen had had the odds stacked against him before when he walked on at Kansas State.

Jeff Cotton

The Idaho State man obviously has an uphill battle with how stacked the receiver’s group is, but he is about 6’2 and weighs 205 pounds. He doesn’t have blazing speed, but he has hops and can snatch the ball out of the air.