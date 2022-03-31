Skip to main content

Where the Chargers Stand in Sports Illustrated's Post-Free Agency Power Rankings

How do the Chargers stack up in Sports Illustrated's post-free agency power rankings?

With the splash signings and acquisitions the Chargers have pulled off in building up their roster this offseason, higher expectations presumably follow. 

The Chargers are now being grouped in the conversation towards the top of the league – and for good reason – their roster is the most complete it's been in years.

The free agency legal tampering window opened two and a half weeks ago, allowing teams to negotiate with players and their representation. With all the movement throughout the NFL that’s transpired during that span, some teams have helped themselves considerably while others have inevitably been passed by.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated released its post-free agency power rankings. Staff writer Conor Orr compiled the list, offering analysis for each team's offseason.

The Chargers came in ranked at No. 8. Here's a look at which teams cracked the top 10.

  1. Rams
  2. Bengals
  3. Buccaneers
  4. Bills
  5. Chiefs
  6. Packers
  7. 49ers
  8. Chargers
  9. Broncos
  10. Ravens
Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) leads the team on to the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Orr wrote the following about the Chargers:

"A member of the national media is overrating the Chargers in the offseason? You don’t say! The Chargers of my mind are some kind of invincible technological society that visits earth on game days to clobber the dated civilizations of football past. In real life, it’s far more complicated than that. Sometimes they don’t convert those fourth downs deep in their territory. Sometimes Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa will look way better on paper than in an actual game when both of them mistakenly stunt into the same gaps and get swallowed up by a pocket of offensive linemen. That said, I think Brandon Staley made some of the decisions he did last year to cover up for what he didn’t have on the personnel front. Signing J.C. Jackson, Mack and, maybe even more importantly from a functional standpoint, Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day on the defensive interior could steer him toward more of a comfort zone as a defensive play-caller."

The Chargers are the fourth-ranked team in the AFC and the second-ranked team in their division. Among the highly competitive AFC West, three teams are ranked inside the top 10 and every team sits within the top 18 spots.

The Chargers have taken full advantage of Justin Hebert's rookie contract and pushed their chips toward the middle of the table this offseason. In fact, they still have more money to work with to sign a few more players, potentially. According to Over the Cap's calculations, the Chargers have $18.9 million in cap space. 

While on the surface that's a considerable amount but roughly $10 million is needed to sign their rookie draft class and for in-season spending.

Ultimately, the Chargers are in good shape for the season ahead and could be on the rise in SI's power rankings following the NFL Draft.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

