Chargers QB Justin Herbert practices in front of fans at SoFi Stadium for first time

Last season, SoFi Stadium felt like a ghost stadium because there were no fans in attendance at any point of the season. Players faced off against each other with fan noise pumped into the stadium.

Sunday afternoon, numerous fans were in attendance for "Chargers fan fest," with a concert by "The Offspring," kicking things off. The players took with the field with fans cheering them on.

"It's just good to be back out there and thank you to all the fans that showed up and supported," said quarterback Justin Herbert. "It's just good to be back to play in football, and we had some good opportunities to go down and score and some good things, some bad things, but a lot of film to watch."

This has been the training camp of introduction for the Chargers second-year quarterback and fans. They didn't get to see him play in person unless they traveled to away games.

On the opening drive, Herbert hit receiver Jalen Guyton with a 35-yard deep ball. It led to a Herbert to receiver Mike Williams touchdown that made the stadium get excited.

"Mike's one of those guys that just makes plays, and we need to get in the ball more," said Herbert.

This was also the first time safety Derwin James played SoFi Stadium because he was hurt last season, so he was fired up.

"It felt good going through warm-ups, just getting my cleats on the ground for the first time because everybody knows I didn't get to make it to the stadium last year," said James.

James and Herbert didn't get much of a chance to practice together last training camp. This is new for both of them.

"He makes us better," said Herbert. "I think that's the biggest thing, and he's a competitor. He's smart, crazy, athletic, and he makes plays and to have him out on that side of the ball. It makes it tough on us, but at the same time, we get to learn from him."

There was a play on Sunday where Herbert dropped back and decided to throw running back Austin Ekeler's way on a wheel route, but James read it all the way and intercepted it.

"Well, I think I was considered down, there's probably a sack at the time," said Herbert about the interception." So, I don't know if it really counted or not, but it was a good play."

On that play, it looked like linebacker Kyzir White was going to touch Herbert down but decided to turn around and didn't do it.

So, what did head coach Brandon Staley think?

"Is that going to be my first 'I'll have to look at the film?'" joked Staley. "That'd be the first time I use that as a coach. I think that I trust Justin Herbert. So, what he says I'm going to probably go with right now, but the good news is today; is no matter what that result was, it was good for the Chargers."

Some Injuries

The Chargers couldn't escape the injury bug on Sunday afternoon. In one of the first few plays of the scrimmage, linebacker Kenneth Murray covered tight end Jared Cook when the veteran tight end caught a pass going towards the sideline, Murray tackled him and laid on the ground in pain.

The trainers rushed over and look at his right leg. They took him to the trainer's table and re-tapped him. He was walking around, would sit down, get back up, move around but ultimately never came back.

Later in practice, Chargers center Corey Linsley walked off the field with trainers and didn't return. Head coach Brandon Staley said it was an ankle injury for Murray and a foot injury for Linsley.

"I think if it's a ballgame and we're going live game one, it'd be different," said Staley.

He said the team was being cautionary with both players.

Day of the Kickers

It was a strange practice for the kickers who got their first chance to kick at SoFi Stadium. In his first series, kicker Michael Badgley went 4 for 7, missing three kicks from 40, 41, and 49. Boos started raining down the stadium. Badgley finished the day 7 for 10, making his two last ones from 45 and 55 yards, with the stadium cheering him on.

Tristan Vizcaino was next, receiving the same treatment as Badgley when he missed from 38 and 44 yards getting booed. He finished the night hitting 8 for 10 met with cheers.

Both Badgley and Vizcaino hit field goals of 55 yards.

Rookie Alex Kessman also got his turn, but he went 3 for 7 with his long being from 49 yards. The rookie is facing an uphill battle, but Staley said field goal kicking isn't the only thing the team is looking for in a kicker.

"I think what we wanted to do today was make sure all three of them got an opportunity to compete and making sure that they had a consistent holder consistent snapper so that we could evaluate them accordingly," said Staley. "We're at the beginning of that, and then the other thing is, it's not just field goals, its kickoffs, okay, because there's a big component to the game of field position. All right, and we're all planning on scoring, so our kickoff coverage is a big component of that position, too."

