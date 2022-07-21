Skip to main content

Noah Eagle to Join Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson on Chargers Preseason Broadcast

The Chargers are making an addition to their broadcast booth for the preseason contests.

The Chargers will have a new face in the booth for their preseason broadcasts. The team announced Thursday that play-by-play analyst Noah Eagle will join Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson to call the Chargers preseason games.

Eagle, 25, has been the radio voice of the Los Angeles Clippers since 2019. He's also been a part of the NFL's Wild Card Nickelodeon broadcast in recent seasons with Nate Burleson, while also gathering experience in calling college athletics.

“I’m so honored to be part of this Hall of Fame crew,” Eagle said in a statement. “Having the chance to work with the brilliant football minds of Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson is a dream come true. I can’t wait to soak up as much knowledge as possible and call these games with them. The Chargers are such an exciting young squad poised to do big things, and I’m looking forward to telling their story as the team prepares for what is sure to be a memorable 2022 season.”

Eagle's father, Ian, who currently calls games for CBS, has previously worked with Fouts for a decade during their run of calling games alongside one another.

Fouts, the decorated signal-caller of the Chargers, has spent more than three decades in the field of broadcasting following his Hall of Fame playing days.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Cornerbacks and Defensive Lineman

2 hours ago
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stone Smartt (48) during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Rookie TE Stone Smartt Placed on Non-Football Injury List

22 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) catches the ball during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Running Backs and Safeties

Jul 20, 2022 2:39 PM EDT

The Chargers first two preseason games will be at home inside SoFi Stadium, playing host to the Rams on Aug. 13 and the Cowboys on Aug. 20. For their final preseason contest, they'll hit the road and play the Saints on Aug. 26.

Each preseason broadcast will be televised on CBS Los Angeles.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Cornerbacks and Defensive Lineman

By Nicholas Cothrel2 hours ago
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stone Smartt (48) during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Rookie TE Stone Smartt Placed on Non-Football Injury List

By Nicholas Cothrel22 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) catches the ball during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Running Backs and Safeties

By Nicholas CothrelJul 20, 2022 2:39 PM EDT
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Edge Rushers

By Nicholas CothrelJul 20, 2022 11:51 AM EDT
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (left) and safety JT Woods (22) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Training Camp Calendar: Important Dates Leading Up to Week 1

By Nicholas CothrelJul 19, 2022 10:15 AM EDT
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

By Nicholas CothrelJul 18, 2022 3:09 PM EDT
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) returns a kickoff past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' DeAndre Carter Named Among Top Red Zone Wide Receivers From the 2021 Season

By Nicholas CothrelJul 15, 2022 12:59 PM EDT
Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints won, 18-10. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Sean Payton Interested in Possible Return to Coaching For Chargers, Two Other Teams in 2023

By Nicholas CothrelJul 14, 2022 11:38 AM EDT