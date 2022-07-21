Noah Eagle to Join Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson on Chargers Preseason Broadcast

The Chargers will have a new face in the booth for their preseason broadcasts. The team announced Thursday that play-by-play analyst Noah Eagle will join Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson to call the Chargers preseason games.

Eagle, 25, has been the radio voice of the Los Angeles Clippers since 2019. He's also been a part of the NFL's Wild Card Nickelodeon broadcast in recent seasons with Nate Burleson, while also gathering experience in calling college athletics.

“I’m so honored to be part of this Hall of Fame crew,” Eagle said in a statement. “Having the chance to work with the brilliant football minds of Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson is a dream come true. I can’t wait to soak up as much knowledge as possible and call these games with them. The Chargers are such an exciting young squad poised to do big things, and I’m looking forward to telling their story as the team prepares for what is sure to be a memorable 2022 season.”

Eagle's father, Ian, who currently calls games for CBS, has previously worked with Fouts for a decade during their run of calling games alongside one another.

Fouts, the decorated signal-caller of the Chargers, has spent more than three decades in the field of broadcasting following his Hall of Fame playing days.

The Chargers first two preseason games will be at home inside SoFi Stadium, playing host to the Rams on Aug. 13 and the Cowboys on Aug. 20. For their final preseason contest, they'll hit the road and play the Saints on Aug. 26.

Each preseason broadcast will be televised on CBS Los Angeles.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.