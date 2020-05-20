Chargers Stay on West Coast for Preseason Schedule

LOS ANGELES -- Nearly two weeks after the NFL released the regular-season schedule, the Los Angeles Chargers have announced dates for their preseason games. The slate of four matchups will keep the Chargers on the West Coast, likely a precaution against complications related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Chargers will make their preseason debut at the new SoFi Stadium on Aug. 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, who spend the early part of training camp in nearby Oxnard. While the occasion will mark Los Angeles' first time in the new venue, it remains wholly unclear whether that matchup will feature any fans in the stands. Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that sports could return to the state in June with restrictions such as empty stadiums.

Officially, the Chargers will remain home in the second week of the preseason for a matchup with Los Angeles Rams, the team with which they share occupancy of SoFi Stadium. The two teams last faced off in September 2018, a game that the Rams won 35-23.

The Chargers travel for the final two weeks of the preseason schedule but never leave the Pacific Time Zone. They begin with a trip up to CenturyLink Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks and then return to California for a preseason-closing matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Check out the full preseason schedule below.

· Preseason Week 1 - vs. Dallas Cowboys - Sunday, Aug. 16, 5 p.m. PT

· Preseason Week 2 - vs. Los Angeles Rams - Sunday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. PT

· Preseason Week 3 - at Seattle Seahawks - Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. PT

· Preseason Week 4 - at San Francisco 49ers - Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. PT

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH