Chargers' Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa Named Pro Bowl Starters

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Though the Los Angeles Chargers fell short of expectation in 2019, several members of the team delivered stellar individual seasons. On Tuesday, the NFL named two of those players -- wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end Joey Bosa -- as Pro Bowl starters.

Allen began the year as hot as any receiver in the league, totaling a league-best 404 yards over the Chargers' first three games. Though his production slowed as the offense faltered during the October, Allen still reached the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight season. Likewise, he has now earned a Pro Bowl nod in three consecutive years.

As for Bosa, his Pro Bowl nod comes as no surprise after producing his finest all-around season. He already has 10.5 sacks with two games remaining, his third year with double digits in that category. However, Bosa's improvement as a run defender made him a complete player, one that merits his inclusion in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. Regardless of whether he wins that honor, he now has made the Pro Bowl twice and, for the first time, will join his younger brother Nick Bosa in Orlando.

Though only Allen and Bosa made the cut as Pro Bowl starters, several other Chargers could join them as alternates. The league named defensive end Melvin Ingram and special-teamer Derek Watt as first alternatives. Watt also could go as the second alternate at the fullback position.

Curiously, running back Austin Ekeler did not receive a Pro Bowl nod as a starter or alternate despite currently ranking ninth in yards from scrimmage (1,392) and eighth in total touchdowns (11). Ekeler needs just 108 receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the season and has an outside chance of catching 100 passes, all rare accomplishments for a running back in any era. Though the Pro Bowl voters ignored Ekeler's accomplishments, his play has put him in position to land a multiyear deal with the Chargers or another team.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

