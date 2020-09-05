Chargers sign pro bowl receiver Keenan Allen to an extension

The Los Angeles Chargers are busy now trying to figure out who the 53 players they want on their roster for this season. General manager Tom Telesco was able to take some time in his day to sign pro bowl receiver Keenan Allen to a four-year extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, the deal is worth $80.01 million, with $50 million guaranteed.

Allen has been one of the top receivers in the NFL for the last three seasons. He has gone to three straight pro bowls and had 1,000 yards in each one of those seasons.

"Want to thank the organization, Tom Telesco especially for giving me a opportunity! Super juiced about this. CHARGER FANS WE LOCKED IN FOR ANOTHER ROUND, FOREVER A CHARGER!" said Allen in an Instagram post.

Allen is the only draft pick left from Telesco's first draft as a general manager in 2013. He drafted the receiver in the third round. The Cal product had two good seasons but then sustained two consecutive season ending injuries. He has since recovered and become one of the best receivers in the game.

He has let the world know it. He has been very vocal this offseason about being left out of a lot of the top five receiver lists. Now, he is the second-best paid receiver in the NFL.

The Chargers needed to extend Allen because of how important he is to the offense and the team as a whole. Many young receivers rave about Allen's leadership and his willingness to help them out over the years.

Telesco has been busy this offseason signing not only Allen to an extension but also defensive end Joey Bosa at the beginning of training camp to a five-year $135 million extension. Both players are the best player on the team on each side of their respective sides of the ball.

(More to come)