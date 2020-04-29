Chargers HC Plans for QB Competition, Calls Tyrod Taylor 'Underrated'

Like most NFL head coaches, the Los Angeles Chargers' Anthony Lynn has made the media rounds in recent days to discuss his team's moves during the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chargers made waves early in the draft, committing to a new direction by selecting former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick.

Since landing Herbert, Lynn has expressed considerable enthusiasm for his new charge. But while Herbert represents the future of the organization, don't confuse Lynn's praise with a lack of support for returning veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

"You know, I'd say right now, Taylor being a veteran, Taylor being in this offense that I've coached before that you're going to see more of this year, he's definitely in the driver's seat [to start]," Lynn said this week on the Jim Rome Show.

Lynn's comments echo those he made before the draft affirming Taylor's place as the front-runner for the starting job, at least in Week 1. The veteran signal-caller spent several seasons as the starter for the Buffalo Bills during a period in which Lynn served as an offensive assistant and later an interim head coach. For the myriad physical gifts and upside that Herbert possesses, Taylor offers a plug-and-play option to begin the season.

Still, Lynn doesn't plan to simply anoint a starter rather than let the situation play out on the football field.

"But it's going to be a competition," Lynn said. "I mean, that's why we go to camp. Unless he's just one of those veteran players that have been around for a long time, sure Hall of Famer where I can rest you and just get you to the season -- I don't see that being the situation here. I see these guys competing. And, you know, best man will win, but I think Tyrod's in the driver's seat for sure.

"And I do think he's underrated. I mean, I had him three years ago and he is much more improved now than he was two years ago, and he was good then."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH