ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers HC Plans for QB Competition, Calls Tyrod Taylor 'Underrated'

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Like most NFL head coaches, the Los Angeles Chargers' Anthony Lynn has made the media rounds in recent days to discuss his team's moves during the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chargers made waves early in the draft, committing to a new direction by selecting former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick.

Since landing Herbert, Lynn has expressed considerable enthusiasm for his new charge. But while Herbert represents the future of the organization, don't confuse Lynn's praise with a lack of support for returning veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

"You know, I'd say right now, Taylor being a veteran, Taylor being in this offense that I've coached before that you're going to see more of this year, he's definitely in the driver's seat [to start]," Lynn said this week on the Jim Rome Show.

Lynn's comments echo those he made before the draft affirming Taylor's place as the front-runner for the starting job, at least in Week 1. The veteran signal-caller spent several seasons as the starter for the Buffalo Bills during a period in which Lynn served as an offensive assistant and later an interim head coach. For the myriad physical gifts and upside that Herbert possesses, Taylor offers a plug-and-play option to begin the season.

Still, Lynn doesn't plan to simply anoint a starter rather than let the situation play out on the football field.

"But it's going to be a competition," Lynn said. "I mean, that's why we go to camp. Unless he's just one of those veteran players that have been around for a long time, sure Hall of Famer where I can rest you and just get you to the season -- I don't see that being the situation here. I see these guys competing. And, you know, best man will win, but I think Tyrod's in the driver's seat for sure.

"And I do think he's underrated. I mean, I had him three years ago and he is much more improved now than he was two years ago, and he was good then."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker

Chargers' Anthony Lynn: 'Nothing Not to Like About' Justin Herbert

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn doesn't buy into the negative narratives that surrounded quarterback Justin Herbert during the draft process,

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers GM Would Have Taken Tua Tagovailoa if Justin Herbert was Gone

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco says he would have taken Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft had Justin Herbert come off the board before his pick.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Add WR Jaylen Waddle

The Chargers add another receiver … in a 2021 NFL mock draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Assign Uniform Numbers to Rookies, Adderley Changes to No. 24

The Chargers assigned uniform numbers to their draft picks while returning defensive back Nasir Adderley changed his number to No. 24.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers QB: Tyrod Taylor Favored Over Justin Herbert to Start Week 1

Veteran Tyrod Taylor currently stands as the odds-on favorite to start at quarterback for the Chargers in Week 1.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Comfortable with Current Depth Along Offensive Line

The Chargers didn't draft an offensive lineman during the 2020 NFL Draft, but GM Tom Telesco feels comfortable with the group he currently has.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL draft open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker

Chargers Draft Superlatives: Which Picks Offer Best Value, Biggest Risk?

Which of the Chargers' 2020 draft picks offers the best value, biggest risk, and sleeper potential?

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Draft Grades: Telesco Found Value Throughout 2020 NFL Draft

The Chargers added six players in the 2020 NFL Draft. We grade those selections from a process-focused perspective.

Jason B. Hirschhorn