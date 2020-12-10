Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Offense Look to Bounce Back Against Falcons

The Chargers are coming off playing all four AFC East opponents. Three of four of the teams in the division have excellent defenses. They played Bolts rookie quarterback Justin Herbert better than any other division that they have faced.

The offense struggled as a whole. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn mentioned that the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills were all coming off their bye week when they faced them.

"They got to him early, and with four-man rushes that they should not have gotten there," Lynn explained. "That was not his fault, but at the same time, the balls going to come out on time. The balls got to come out quicker. We have to stop looking for certain targets and just get back to our progression."

Herbert has had the offense flowing all season long. The AFC East did a very good job of disguising their formations and might have thrown him off. Miami is known for their cover zero with Brian Flores, but against the Bolts, he made it seem like they were going to blitz, and once the ball was snapped, they would shift into a cover two.

He has completed 61 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,078 yards, 6 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He threw two interceptions against the Patriots while not throwing a touchdown pass.

It hasn't just been Herbert, however. The offensive line hasn't been right either, as Lynn mentioned. Most recently, the offense was held scoreless against the New England Patriots. Herbert was hit 11 times and sacked three times.

"I think we've got the guys, and we've definitely got the plan," said Herbert. "We just haven't been able to execute. It's been on us, and that's why we need to have a good week of practice. So that we go out there Sunday, and we give ourselves a shot."

For the last two weeks, the offense got their running back Austin Ekeler back from injury. The offense missed him. They only averaged 2.8 yards per carry during his absence. He noticed something since he has been back.

"I was like confused," Ekeler said. "Before I got back, we're scoring like 30 points a game, and I come back, and I'm like, 'All right, let's go.' And then it's like, 'Shoot, what the heck,' and now we're struggling."

Ekeler is right. During his absence, the offense was scoring 29.5 points per game, and since they have scored 17 against the Buffalo Bills and zero against New England, which is a total of 8.5 points.

"I think it's just on us not executing," said Herbert. "I think that we've had a good game plan, and we just, unfortunately, go out there, and we don't execute as well as we would have liked. So, whether that's on third down or second long, it's always on us to be better than that."

The last two weeks haven't been pretty in any aspect of the Chargers game plan. Lynn believes it starts with him as the leader while the players believe it is on them because they haven't executed.

What happened last Sunday against the Patriots was rough, especially with the season winding down and the team sitting at 3-9 basically eliminated from the playoffs.

"Sometimes you have a day where you come out, and it seems like nothing is going right," Ekeler said. "You try to limit the days where things aren't going right and try to find a balance and chemistry that works for your team. I think that's where we struggled this year (with) just trying to find what really is our formula for success on offense."

The Chargers offense will look to try and put it together on Sunday. They will face an Atlanta Falcons defense that has been playing well since Raheem Morris took over as the interim head coach.

They held the Raiders to six points two weeks ago, and the Taysom Hill led New Orleans Saints offense to 21 points last week. The Chargers know they have their work cut out for them.

"They fly around," said Herbert. "They're really fast, really quick and aggressive. They've got some guys on that side of the ball that are about as fast as against, and they're tough tacklers. They play really good defense. So, it's a tough challenge for us."

The recent struggles have brought into question numerous things about the Chargers team as a whole. Lynn is saying he believes in the team. The players are saying they believe in the coaching staff. They both believe players haven't quit.

They are just trying to get through these last four games and let the outside noise stay outside.

"You can't let anything outside of this building affect you," said Herbert. "So, I think we've done a good job of that this year."