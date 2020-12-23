Chargers QB Justin Herbert Has Bounced Back Since AFC East Struggles

During a quarterback's first season starting, there will be a certain point where they struggle. They will face a certain defense they struggle against. The bounce back is critical, especially if it is a rookie quarterback like Justin Herbert.

A couple of weeks ago, Herbert faced the AFC East for four straight games. The Bolts faced the Miami Dolphins first. Their defense ran cover zero a lot two weeks before they faced the Bolts against the LA Rams. They blitzed quarterback Jared Goff often. When facing the Chargers, Brian Flores had his defense show cover zero, but the ball was snapped would have them switch to cover two or three.

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots also showed some pre-snap looks, but the ball was snapped they switched to something else. Both defenses tried to take Herbert's favorite receiver, Keenan Allen, away.

"Justin started out playing well, but he peaked a little bit," said head coach Anthony Lynn. "You knew that was coming. So, he went through a rough patch, and I believe he's come out of the rough patch with his performance over the last couple of weeks. I think he's a better quarterback coming out of the rough patch. He's doing good things, but he still has ways ago."

Herbert threw for 56 percent, 712 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions against the three top AFC East teams.

After the 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots, Lynn said that Herbert was staring down certain receivers. He wanted his young quarterback to change it up.

It seems like Herbert listened.

After the debacle against the Patriots, Herbert responded nicely against the Atlanta Falcons. At one point, he lost receiver Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. He was able to lean on receivers Tyron Johnson and Jalen Guyton.

Johnson's 25-yard catch at the end of the Falcons game set up a Michael Badgley game-winning kick.

"I think that's been a great game plan going into it, and coach (Shane) Steichen coach (Pep) Hamilton have done a great job with the routes and having a plan for each coverage that the defense is going to play," said Herbert. "I think it's also having guys step up big time and whether it's time on (Tyron) Johnson, Jalen Guyton, K.J. Hill. We had a couple injuries, but those guys stepped up and made some plays."

A few days later, Johnson and Guyton stepped again this time against the Las Vegas Raiders. In that game, Allen and Williams were decoys at certain moments, so they called upon the young receivers. This time Guyton's 53-yard reception set up a Herbert quarterback sneak to win the game.

Besides Herbert being able to spread the ball around, the biggest takeaway from both games was that he had two game-winning drives. Those had been tough to come by for the rookie quarterback. The team had struggled to finish them off, so it is a big building block for Herbert's future.

"I think we have an identity, and I think a lot of it stands from our rookie quarterback who's been really playing well," said running back Austin Ekeler. "He's taking a lot of responsibility on his shoulders and prove that he can take that. Our identity, I think, is coming through Herbert right now."

Last Thursday was a big day for the city of Eugene, Oregon. Herbert was initially scheduled to face off against Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He got hurt after one series, so Marcus Mariota took over. The same Marcus Mariota that excelled in Chip Kelly's Oregon offense and took the Ducks to a National Championship against Ezekiel Elliott's Ohio State Buckeyes.

Mariota was also a hero of young Justin Herbert. It was an awesome moment for Herbert's hometown.

"So, a lot of people just say 'congratulations, it was pretty cool to watch you guys play,'" said Herbert. "I think it was just a special moment for a lot of people in Eugene, who kind of grew up as duck fan. So, I thought that was a pretty cool moment."