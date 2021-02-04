Chargers QB Justin Herbert Named Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year

There has been numerous accolades and praise for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after his record breaking rookie season. He added more silver wear after Pepsi announced Herbert was their Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year on Thursday morning.

It seemed like the award would be renamed the “Justin Herbert Rookie of the Week” award because of how often he won it this season. After an NFL week is over, a poll was conducted by Pepsi and the NFL asking fans to vote whom they thought the rookie of the week was for the previous week. This was the first season fans voted the winner.

Herbert was the winner nine times this season, which is the most by any nominee.

The Chargers quarterback had a different beginning to his NFL career than most before him. Due to the pandemic, his only contact with teammates and coaches was via zoom until he reported for training camp. Everything was limited this season, so he picked up the offense virtually.

During training camp, he was number two behind Tyrod Taylor, a veteran quarterback and the starter going into the season. Herbert was asked to come in week two after a medical emergency five minutes before the game started. Herbert had the Chargers with an 11-point lead late in the game against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert went on to score 36 total touchdowns that broke Cam Newton’s rookie record. He also broke Andrew Luck’s record of six 300 passing yard games with eight. Herbert broke every rookie record imaginable.

His three biggest games were against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers faced the Bucs and Saints in back-to-back weeks. Herbert got into a slugfest with future hall of fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees. He completed 80 percent of his passes, 390 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He completed touchdown passes of 53 and 72 yards. The following week, Herbert completed 59 percent of his passes but threw for 264 yards and four touchdowns.

Towards the end of the season, the Raiders were hoping to get in the playoffs if they won their final three games, with their first being against the Chargers on Thursday night football. Herbert showed the country his talent throwing for 314 yards while completing 69 percent of his passes and scoring three touchdowns. He also scored the game-winning touchdown.

The rookie quarterback was competing against Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Jaguars running back James Robinson, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, and Washington defensive end Chase Young.