Chargers QB Justin Herbert Talks About His New Haircut, the Dolphins Game, and Their Next Opponent

After the Wednesday morning Zoom session with head coach Anthony Lynn, the media got a huge surprise when rookie quarterback Justin Herbert stepped into the Zoom session. He got a haircut. His locks were gone.

Twitter blew up with numerous people commenting on the young quarterback's hairdo. Some people posted a side-by-side with people Herbert looks like, Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. So that means he would be "The Chosen One."

So, what went into the quarterback's decision?

"No particular reason," Herbert said. "It was just time, and it was getting too long. So, it was time to cut it."

Could it be that the team is on a losing streak, and maybe he is like Michael Scott from The Office and isn't superstitious, but he may be a little stitious?

"No, it might look like that, but honestly, it was just getting long and time to cut it," Herbert said.

Okay, so did he find a barber in Costa Mesa he liked, or did a teammate recommend one?

"It was actually a strength and conditioning coach John Lott," revealed Herbert. "He said he's pretty good with the clippers. So, he took, he took care of that."

So how does Herbert feel like it looks?

"I think he did a great job," said Herbert. "I wasn't looking for anything fancy and so just trimming it down. He did that job. So, pleased with it."

If Herbert likes the haircut, that is all that matters. The rookie quarterback mentioned that he hadn't cut his hair since, well, the timeline was a little fuzzy for him, but he believes that it was either 2017 or 2018.

That is a long time.

It also feels like it has been a while since the Chargers won a game. They have had a rough go since they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars four weeks ago. They are coming off one of their most difficult games against the Miami Dolphins.

"So, we had a plan for when they brought all those guys, and they bailed out of it," Herbert explained. "So, they got us there. Tough looks, and when you're at the line of scrimmage you have to be prepared for and so I went out there, we made a decision to block it up, do everything we could, but they disguise it well."

Cover zero is the formation where the Dolphins would cover man to man and bring the rest of the defenders to blitz. They did it against the LA Rams, who had no answer for it. They looked to be doing the same to the Chargers, but instead, they would go from cover zero to changing it to a cover three when the ball was snapped. That is how they got Herbert to throw his only interception of the game.

That was a new look that the rookie quarterback hadn't really seen.

"That's just one of those things that I'm going to learn from and get better with it," Herbert said.

Speaking of getting learning, Does the rookie quarterback feel like any part of the game has slowed down for him?

"I would say coverages have gotten, not easier to read, but you feel more comfortable going out there and seeing things," Herbert explained. "I think experience is the biggest teacher. So anytime you get, you get a chance to go out there and see coverages for how they're playing on techniques, you get a much better feel for that."

Just because an area slows down doesn't mean he doesn't need improvement.

"I still think protections and footwork can be improved," said Herbert. "Stepping up, finding the pocket, find that sweet spot and be able to deliver under pressure is something that I could always improve on."

Now speaking on improving, the Chargers sit at 2-7 and welcome the 0-9 New York Jets on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Jets defense coordinator is Gregg Williams, known for being very aggressive with the pressure and throwing in different wrinkles into his game plan.

"They do a lot of great things," said Herbert. "They run a lot of different coverages, but they're really good at them. It's a tough defense to go up against because you got to be prepared for a lot of things. So, watch as much film as you can to get a beat on all the great things they do. It's a tough challenge for us."

The Bolts have been in this same place before. In 2016, they went to Cleveland to face the winless Browns and ended up losing the game. Obviously, they don't want to be the team that gives them their first victory.

"I don't think there's any desperation," Herbert explained. "I think they're a much better team than the record indicates. I think they're really well-coached on defense. They've got their guys. They've got a Super Bowl-winning quarterback on their team. So, it's going to take a lot from us."