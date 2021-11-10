Chargers QB Justin Herbert wins AFC player of the week

The Chargers sit at 5-3 and on top of the AFC West thanks in part to the play of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. He only had six incompletions.

That is why he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career on Wednesday morning. Herbert finished Sunday, completing 84.2% of his passes while throwing for 356 yards and scored three total touchdowns.

Going into the game in Philadelphia, the Chargers were riding a two-game losing streak, so Sunday felt like the closest thing of a must-win.

“I think we did a great job answering it today (Sunday),” Herbert said.

The Chargers quarterbacks biggest play was in the third quarter when he rolled to his right and found receiver Mike Williams sprinting towards the left, so Herbert threw a missile. Williams made a diving catch for the 49-yard reception.

“He’s one of those guys that you believe you throw the ball, and he’ll make the play,” Herbert said.

Sunday could have been a season-changing victory, especially because the NFL is headed into the two most challenging months of the season. The last two months are the most grueling because a lot is on the line for every team.

“I think it’s huge for us because we lost a couple tough games,” Herbert said after the game. “The film we watched we had to get better from that. To come here in such a hostile environment. They’ve got an incredible team on that opposing sideline. It was a tough game, and they’re not going to be easy.”

The most impressive part of Sunday was when the Chargers got the ball back with a little over six minutes and a tie game. Herbert led the offense up the field for a Dustin Hopkins game-winning field goal. The Eagles offense never touched the football.

“I think it’s different,” Herbert said on The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd. “We are the not the same Chargers team we were last year. I think as long as we are getting better and continue to move forward, I think we can play some special football.”