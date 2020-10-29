Chargers QB Justin Herbert Wins Rookie of the Month Award

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was named the October Rookie of the Month award by the NFL on Thursday morning. He is the first Charger to win the award since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001.

Herbert finished October with a 66 percent completion, three for 901 yards, ten touchdowns, and one interception. He also added 88 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Herbert has been a game-changer for the Bolts since his first career start in week two against the Kansas City Chiefs. In October, he faced off against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in a shootout, literally, Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints squad, and Gardner Minshew’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last Sunday, Herbert picked up his first NFL victory of the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to the Chargers, Herbert is the first quarterback to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a victory in NFL history.

The area of Herbert’s game that has really impressed is his pocket presence. He knows when to roll out and extend the play. He stands in the pocket, waiting for his receiver to get open, and is willing to take a hit to make sure the pass is completed.

He did that against Tampa Bay, twice. In the first quarter, Herbert dropped back as he waited for Tyron Johnson to get open, and two defenders came running at him. Once Johnson was open, the rookie quarterback let it rip, and he completed the 53-yard touchdown.

In the third quarter, he faced a third and long. The Bucs blitzed, Herbert back peddled and threw off his back foot to receiver Jalen Guyton for a 72-yard touchdown. After the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said he has only seen one other quarterback that can make that throw, and it is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Herbert has surprised many outside of the Chargers facility, but players like Keenan Allen, Melvin Ingram, Joey Bosa, and others say they knew he was this good. Head coach Anthony Lynn says there is a reason why they drafted him sixth overall.