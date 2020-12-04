Chargers QB Justin Herbert Wins Rookie of the Month yet Again

As Chargers rookie Justin Herbert keeps progressing, he keeps on picking up awards on the way. He was named rookie of the month for the second consecutive month. He is the first rookie quarterback in Robert Griffin III to win such an honor multiple times in a season. He is also the first rookie quarterback to win it back-to-back months since Sam Bradford in 2010.

During the month of November, Herbert threw for 1,473 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. His best game was against the New York Jets, where he completed 76 percent of his passes, threw for 366 yards and three touchdown passes.

If there were an award for best play of the month, he would have it too. In the game against the Jets, he rolled to his left saw the cornerback in the end zone facing receiver Keenan Allen, so Herbert threw a missile right into his receivers' chest for the touchdown.

"It was hot," said Allen on the ball thrown by the rookie quarterback.

In a season full of negative moments, the Chargers biggest positive has been the play of their rookie quarterback. He completed 67 percent of his passes, scored 23 touchdowns in the air, and ran in three. He is close to breaking Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's rookie touchdown record of 27.

"He's unbelievable," said defensive end Joey Bosa. "I think he's doing an unbelievable job. I remember watching him in practice and thinking, 'Man, this guys got an arm.'"

The players are excited about the rookie quarterback, and so are the fans. Every week fans can vote for the "Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week" award. Chargers fans have made it their mission to get their rookie quarterback the award every time he is nominated. Herbert has won the award seven times, which is only two behind Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who won it nine times his rookie season.

Herbert knows it takes more than one player to put it together, even with all of the success.

"I think a little bit," said Herbert earlier in the week. "I do think that we've put together a great plan for this offense, and we've got a lot of great coaches. Coach (Pep) Hamilton and Coach (Shane) Steichen who've been so helpful throughout this whole process, and the guys in the quarterback room Easton (Stick) and Tyrod (Taylor), have been super helpful. Anytime you've got weapons like Keenan (Allen), Mike (Williams), and Hunter (Henry) on the outside. I think it's going to be great for our offense, and especially five guys up front that have done a great job blocking all year."