Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s Play Continues to Impress His Team

Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons might not mean a whole lot on paper because the Chargers are still in line to draft fifth overall in next year's draft. It means more for their first pick of the 2020 NFL draft Justin Herbert.

The rookie quarterback has made numerous plays to put his team in positions to win all season long. Leads were blown, and losses occurred. Herbert had won two games previously, but they weren't as meaningful as the victory over the Falcons.

Herbert made two incredible throws. One was on the drive of the game. He faced 2nd and goal from the 10-yard line. He hiked it waited for number 13 to come open, and as he backpedaled with a hand in his face, he threw a laser to Keenan Allen for the touchdown. He threw it to only where Allen could catch it.

The receiver called it "a dime for sure."

In the third quarter, Herbert had his offense in a goal to go situation being down 17-10. He took the snap rolled to his right, saw his receiver open, and threw a dart on the run to Tyron Johnson for the touchdown.

Both of those throws were amazing, but what he did at the end of the game was more telling. The Chargers and Falcons exchanged turnovers. It looked like Matt Ryan would lead his team to a late-game victory, but he threw his third bad pass of the game, and Michael Davis intercepted it.

Herbert took the field without Allen (back injury), Mike Williams (back injury), right tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion), right guard Trai Turner (neck), and Austin Ekeler.

Herbert hit tight end Hunter Henry for 15-yards to get them to midfield with 20 seconds left on the clock. Next play, he hit Tyron Johnson for a 25-yard pass that set the team up for a Micheal Badgley game-winning kick.

"That's awesome," said Ekeler. "I wasn't on the field either. And now I'm usually in the field and, as you know, two minutes situations. So, it just shows that's what you got to be able to do. Especially with depth too, if you can do that and with your backups, or you know, people that haven't been get as much playing time, that's what good teams can do."

It was a step in the right direction. Earlier in the season, the rookie quarterback had led his team down the field after a huge Mike Williams reception against the New Orleans Saints, but Badgley missed the potential game-winner. On Sunday, he did it again and won his third game of the season.

"The way he responded after last week is great," explained defensive end Joey Bosa. "I made sure I told him that after the game, I was really proud of him. He made a lot of amazing throws yesterday, and yeah, to be able to drive the ball down like that-- it was awesome to watch."

It is like a shooter in basketball needing to see the ball go into the hoop. It went in for Herbert. This hasn't been the smoothest season for anyone, but the rookie quarterback has undoubtedly impressed his teammates.

"It's been a tough year for all of us," said Henry. "I know it has for him to obviously he's putting up a lot of great numbers and playing great. We just haven't been able to come up with some of those wins for him. So, to have him be able to lead his round like that downfield towards the end is it was awesome."

Herbert is a team-first kind of guy, so he won't say how significant this moment was for him, but he will look back at his first career from behind win one day in the future.

NUTS N’ BOLTS

· Anthony Lynn didn’t have an update on the injuries suffered on Sunday. He said he would have a better understanding on Tuesday.

· The Chargers released an “estimated injury report” there were 12 players who wouldn’t have practiced. The team will get on the field on Tuesday.