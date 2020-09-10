Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor ‘hungry’ to start on Sunday against the Bengals

This Sunday will be the first time in 14 seasons and over 5,000 days that a new quarterback will be under center for the Chargers. Tyrod Taylor is now the man calling plays and starting at quarterback. After 724 days, Taylor will be a starter once again in the NFL.

“I’m very hungry,” explained Taylor. “I’m excited to lead this group of men but, at the same time, be able to show what I can do. I know what I’m capable of doing. My teammates know.”

Taylor last started as a member of the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, September 20th, 2018, against the New York Jets. He left the game with a concussion, and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield took over. He has taken the snaps ever since.

He was a free agent after the 2018 season, so he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers and be a backup to then starter quarterback Philip Rivers. He was an overqualified backup with a 24-21-1 record as a starter. He sat behind Rivers to study and learn while waiting for his chance to be the starter.

“I didn’t think too much into the future when I made that decision,” Taylor said. “I just thought about what was right for me. -- I felt that coming out here to L.A. was the best fit in my career at the time.”

The offseason has indeed been something that no one could have predicted with the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no in-person OTAs or minicamp; they were all via zoom.

Training camp was in person, but there were no preseason games. So, teams had to prepare with only practice and scrimmages. Taylor, being named the new starter, had only camp to adjust to his new offensive weapons running back Austin Ekeler, tight end Hunter Henry, receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

“I think we have great chemistry,” explained Taylor. “We were able to build on it each day of training camp, and I am looking forward to going out and making plays with those guys.”

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn named him the starter ever since April, but officially did it last week. Lynn is familiar with Taylor because of the time they both spent in Buffalo together. Lynn knows what Taylor has gone through in his career and what he is capable of as the starter.

“I’m excited to see him play,” said Lynn. “Our guys really trust and believe in him. I’m just excited for the young man because he’s very persistent. He’s very patient. He’s waited for his turn.”

As a member of the Bills, he had to work hard to become the starter. In Cleveland, he also had to work hard to become the starter. Taylor having starter potential, had to wait behind a starter to finally get his turn.

“When it comes to my football career,” explained Taylor, “I’ve just had to work for everything, like a lot of guys in that locker room and across the league.”

This Sunday, the Chargers will face the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that Taylor is familiar with because of his time spent with the Browns. He knows how dangerous the defense is, especially with defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins.

“They are one of the best at their position in the league,” explained Taylor. “Playing Cincinnati over the years, they always play with attitude on defense, and you look at the tape from last year, and you see the same thing. Regardless of the numbers, this is a team that plays with attitude across the board, and we have to match that attitude.”

Earlier this week, the Chargers released their depth chart, and no one’s surprise rookie quarterback Justin Hebert is the backup quarterback. For Taylor, though, this isn’t déjà vu from his experience with the Browns.

“It doesn’t add any extra pressure,” said Taylor. “Me and Justin, as well as Easton (Stick) and the whole quarterback room, we have a great relationship. We all teach each other.”

This Sunday, Taylor takes his place as the starter of a Chargers team with the best weapons around him that he hasn’t had on other teams. He feels ready for the new chapter in his career and is ready to play someone other than his teammates.

“It is time to play against someone else,” said Taylor. “Looking forward to take the field with the group of guys we have here and going out and showing each other but also the world what we are capable of.”

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Center Mike Pouncey didn’t practice on Wednesday and it is due to a hip injury. It will be interesting to see if Pouncey is able to go on Sunday. If not, that means Dan Feeney becomes the center and Forrest Lamp slides into left guard.

· Receiver Mike Williams was limited in practice with a shoulder injury. During the portion open to the media, Williams was making some good catches and didn’t look that affected by the injury.

· The team voted on their captains: quarterback Tyrod Taylor, tight end Hunter Henry, center Mike Pouncey, defensive end Mlevin Ingram, and cornerback Casey Hayward.