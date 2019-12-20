Chargers See Raiders as 'Big Test,' but Derwin James Could Help Avoid Repeat of Earlier Loss

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Oakland Raiders for the final time in 2019. The last time the two teams faced off, the Raiders poured on 26 points while Philip Rivers and the offense managed 24 despite four turnovers. Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley knows a better defensive effort from his team could make the difference the second time around.

"I think with the Raiders when you look at them, they have the potential to score a lot of points," Bradley says. "I know they have some guys injured. We learned the back is out, the tackle is out, but those guys didn't play in Tennessee and they had 21 points right away in that game, too. They have enough players."

Those players -- rookie sensation Josh Jacobs and high-priced right tackle Trent Brown -- arrived in Oakland earlier this season. However, neither will play Sunday as Jacobs has a serious shoulder issue and Brown landed on season-ending injured reserve earlier this week with a pectoral injury. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington will handle the backfield responsibilities while Brandon Parker will likely fill in for Brown at tackle, something he did a week ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"They're very talented," Bradley says of the remaining Raiders roster. "They have some guys that always pose big-play ability. We're very familiar with that. We have to keep our eyes on multiple players on their offense just because they have those capabilities. What we're going to get is a little bit of uncertainty with some of the changes that they have. It's going to have to be relying on some of our fundamental principles. I think really every game comes back to that. How you tackle in space, how you play your fundamentals and things like that. It'll be a big test for us."

All-Pro safety Derwin James spent the first Chargers-Raiders game on injured reserve while recovering from a broken foot. He has since returned, playing in three games and showing minimal limitations from his foot injury. Bradley has deployed James in a number of ways since his return, something that appears likely to continue Sunday against Oakland.

"We utilize Derwin in different ways," Bradley says. "Some games, he'll come up and he's a big part of our blitz package. He has played outside linebacker. He has played inside linebacker for us. It's really based on the game plan. That's where he gives us some flexibility to do that based on who we're playing. He just does some unique things. Things that maybe were an issue -- or maybe it would be a back checkdown is normally 5 or 6 yards. He has the ability to really eat up that space and take those plays away. He's a good tackler.

"Unbelievable mentality. You would just think (James would say), 'Let me just get a feel for how this is,' but really from day one when he came back when he was cleared, it was 100 miles per hour. Our training staff did a really good job of bringing him along. Sometimes, when you get a player off or IR, it's just kind of ween him and get him back into it. It was just unique. When he stepped on the field, he was ready to go, at least in his mind."

