Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Friday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers wrapped up their final practice of the week with five players held out of Friday's session as they prepare for the Raiders.

Wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle), center Corey Linsley (concussion), right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee), defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (illness) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (illness) were each non-participants on Friday, according to the injury report.

Williams went through stretching and worked with trainers off to the side, but still hasn't made enough progress to play Sunday in Las Vegas. Williams, Linsley and Pipkins have been ruled out, while Tranquill, Fehoko and Nasir Adderley have been deemed questionable.

The Raiders have seven players that received game designations, including running back Josh Jacobs, who's considered questionable with a calf injury.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

C Corey Linsley (concussion)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

LB Drue Tranquill (illness)

DL Breiden Fehoko (illness)

Full:

S Nasir Adderley (thumb)

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

CB Michael Davis (knee)

S Derwin James (hip)

OLB Khalil Mack (rest)

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist)

T Jamaree Salyer (knee)

Game designations

OUT: WR Mike Williams, C Corey Linsley, RT Trey Pipkins

QUESTIONABLE: LB Drue Tranquill, S Nasir Adderley, DL Breiden Fehoko

Raiders injury report

Did not participate:

TE Jesper Horsted (concussion)

DT Kendal Vickers (back)

Limited:

DT Andrew Billings (fibula)

RB Brandon Bolden (calf)

RB Josh Jacobs (calf)

LB Denzel Perryman (wrist)

G Lester Cotton (calf)

Full:

G Alex Bars (knee)

LB Darien Butler (elbow)

QB Derek Carr (back)

S Duron Harmon (shoulder)

T Kolton Miller (shoulder)

Game designations

OUT: TE Jesper Horsted, DT Kendal Vickers

QUESTIONABLE: DT Andrew Billings, RB Brandon Bolden, G Lester Cotton, RB Josh Jacobs, LB Denzel Perryman

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.