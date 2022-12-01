Skip to main content

Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Thursday

The Chargers had three players not participate in Thursday's practice.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their second practice of the week and several players returned to action after not participating Wednesday.

Chargers S Derwin James (hip), CB Bryce Callahan (groin) and OLB Khalil Mack (rest) each practiced Thursday after being listed as non-participants to start the week.

WR Mike Williams (ankle) went through stretching but didn't practice. He did, however, do minimal work with a trainer off to the side. C Corey Linsley (concussion) and RT Trey Pipkins (knee) also didn’t practice.

Linsley remains in the league's safety protocol and Pipkins is considered day-to-day after reaggravating a knee injury that he's dealt with for over a month.

The Raiders had 12 players listed on their injury report from Thursday, including six who were either non-participants or limited.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

  • C Corey Linsley (concussion)
  • T Trey Pipkins (knee)
  • WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited:

  • S Nasir Adderley (thumb)

Full:

  • CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
  • S Derwin James (hip)
  • CB Michael Davis (knee)
  • OLB Khalil Mack (rest)
  • LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist)
  • T Jamaree Salyer (knee)

Raiders injury report

Did not participate:

  • TE Jesper Horsted (concussion)
  • DT Kendal Vickers (back)

Limited:

  • DT Andrew Billings (fibula)
  • RB Brandon Bolden (calf)
  • RB Josh Jacobs (calf)
  • LB Denzel Perryman (wrist)

Full:

  • G Alex Bars (knee)
  • LB Darien Butler (elbow)
  • QB Derek Carr (back)
  • G Lester Cotton (calf)
  • S Duron Harmon (shoulder)
  • T Kolton Miller (shoulder)

