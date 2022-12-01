Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their second practice of the week and several players returned to action after not participating Wednesday.

Chargers S Derwin James (hip), CB Bryce Callahan (groin) and OLB Khalil Mack (rest) each practiced Thursday after being listed as non-participants to start the week.

WR Mike Williams (ankle) went through stretching but didn't practice. He did, however, do minimal work with a trainer off to the side. C Corey Linsley (concussion) and RT Trey Pipkins (knee) also didn’t practice.

Linsley remains in the league's safety protocol and Pipkins is considered day-to-day after reaggravating a knee injury that he's dealt with for over a month.

The Raiders had 12 players listed on their injury report from Thursday, including six who were either non-participants or limited.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

C Corey Linsley (concussion)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited:

S Nasir Adderley (thumb)

Full:

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

S Derwin James (hip)

CB Michael Davis (knee)

OLB Khalil Mack (rest)

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist)

T Jamaree Salyer (knee)

Raiders injury report

Did not participate:

TE Jesper Horsted (concussion)

DT Kendal Vickers (back)

Limited:

DT Andrew Billings (fibula)

RB Brandon Bolden (calf)

RB Josh Jacobs (calf)

LB Denzel Perryman (wrist)

Full:

G Alex Bars (knee)

LB Darien Butler (elbow)

QB Derek Carr (back)

G Lester Cotton (calf)

S Duron Harmon (shoulder)

T Kolton Miller (shoulder)

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.