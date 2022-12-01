Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Thursday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their second practice of the week and several players returned to action after not participating Wednesday.
Chargers S Derwin James (hip), CB Bryce Callahan (groin) and OLB Khalil Mack (rest) each practiced Thursday after being listed as non-participants to start the week.
WR Mike Williams (ankle) went through stretching but didn't practice. He did, however, do minimal work with a trainer off to the side. C Corey Linsley (concussion) and RT Trey Pipkins (knee) also didn’t practice.
Linsley remains in the league's safety protocol and Pipkins is considered day-to-day after reaggravating a knee injury that he's dealt with for over a month.
The Raiders had 12 players listed on their injury report from Thursday, including six who were either non-participants or limited.
Chargers injury report
Did not participate:
- C Corey Linsley (concussion)
- T Trey Pipkins (knee)
- WR Mike Williams (ankle)
Limited:
- S Nasir Adderley (thumb)
Full:
- CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
- S Derwin James (hip)
- CB Michael Davis (knee)
- OLB Khalil Mack (rest)
- LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist)
- T Jamaree Salyer (knee)
Raiders injury report
Did not participate:
- TE Jesper Horsted (concussion)
- DT Kendal Vickers (back)
Limited:
- DT Andrew Billings (fibula)
- RB Brandon Bolden (calf)
- RB Josh Jacobs (calf)
- LB Denzel Perryman (wrist)
Full:
- G Alex Bars (knee)
- LB Darien Butler (elbow)
- QB Derek Carr (back)
- G Lester Cotton (calf)
- S Duron Harmon (shoulder)
- T Kolton Miller (shoulder)
