Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers are inching closer to their season opener, and the team's Thursday injury report documented similar results that were reflective on Wednesday.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was not on the field during Thursday's practice open to the media as he works his way back from an ankle procedure completed 16 days ago. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said earlier this week that Jackson's walking boot has been removed and he has started running. Jackson is expected to be a game-time decision.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr. was not practicing and worked off to the side as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury that came about during the second week of training camp.

Running back Isaiah Spiller, who tweaked his ankle in the second preseason game against the Cowboys, has practiced in full capacity this week.

The Raiders did not report any player on their roster dealing with an injury.

Chargers Injury Report

Did Not Practice (DNP)

CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

Full Participant (LP)

RB Isaiah Spiller (ankle)

Raiders Injury Report

*No injuries to report.

