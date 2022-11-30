Skip to main content

Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers injury report features several non-participants to start Week 13.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their first practice of the week with six players not participating.

Among those who didn’t practice Wednesday include CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James (hip), C Corey Linsley (concussion), OLB Khalil Mack (rest), T Trey Pipkins (knee) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Williams is progressing, but remains day-to-day. The plan is for Williams to practice at some point this week. Staley also stated that Pipkins is day-to-day after reaggravating his MCL injury.

S Nasir Adderley (thumb) was limited, while CB Michael Davis (knee), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist) and T Jamaree Salyer (knee) were on the injury report, but practiced in full.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

  • CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
  • S Derwin James (hip)
  • C Corey Linsley (concussion)
  • OLB Khalil Mack (rest)
  • T Trey Pipkins (knee)
  • WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

November 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (45) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, RB Larry Rountree III to Practice Squad

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) as Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back to pass in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Raiders Betting Odds: Week 13 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Carter's Impact Has Gone Beyond His Return Ability

  • S Nasir Adderley (thumb) was limited.

Full:

  • CB Michael Davis (knee)
  • LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist)
  • T Jamaree Salyer (knee)

Raiders injury report

*Injury report will be updated following its release.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders