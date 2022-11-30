Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their first practice of the week with six players not participating.
Among those who didn’t practice Wednesday include CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James (hip), C Corey Linsley (concussion), OLB Khalil Mack (rest), T Trey Pipkins (knee) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).
Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Williams is progressing, but remains day-to-day. The plan is for Williams to practice at some point this week. Staley also stated that Pipkins is day-to-day after reaggravating his MCL injury.
S Nasir Adderley (thumb) was limited, while CB Michael Davis (knee), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist) and T Jamaree Salyer (knee) were on the injury report, but practiced in full.
Chargers injury report
Did not participate:
- CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
- S Derwin James (hip)
- C Corey Linsley (concussion)
- OLB Khalil Mack (rest)
- T Trey Pipkins (knee)
- WR Mike Williams (ankle)
Limited:
- S Nasir Adderley (thumb) was limited.
Full:
- CB Michael Davis (knee)
- LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist)
- T Jamaree Salyer (knee)
Raiders injury report
*Injury report will be updated following its release.
