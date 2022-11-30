Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their first practice of the week with six players not participating.

Among those who didn’t practice Wednesday include CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James (hip), C Corey Linsley (concussion), OLB Khalil Mack (rest), T Trey Pipkins (knee) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Williams is progressing, but remains day-to-day. The plan is for Williams to practice at some point this week. Staley also stated that Pipkins is day-to-day after reaggravating his MCL injury.

S Nasir Adderley (thumb) was limited, while CB Michael Davis (knee), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist) and T Jamaree Salyer (knee) were on the injury report, but practiced in full.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

S Derwin James (hip)

C Corey Linsley (concussion)

OLB Khalil Mack (rest)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited:

S Nasir Adderley (thumb) was limited.

Full:

CB Michael Davis (knee)

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist)

T Jamaree Salyer (knee)

Raiders injury report

*Injury report will be updated following its release.

