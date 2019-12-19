Chargers to Avoid Raiders' Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown on Sunday

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers fell just short of beating the division-rival Oakland Raiders earlier this season. While the Chargers will have some additional firepower for the rematch, the Raiders don't expect to have two of their biggest acquisitions from the past offseason in the fold.

"Josh Jacobs has got a shoulder injury," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said during a conference call with reporters Wednesday. "I don't believe he'll play this week, and I would say he's doubtful right now and we'll hope that perhaps he can finish the season in Denver. But right now, he's very doubtful for this week."

Jacobs, one of the Raiders' three first-round picks from earlier this year, has emerged as star and a favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The Alabama product accounted for 101 yards and a touchdown during his first meeting with the Chargers in November and has amassed 1,150 rushing yards and seven scores on the season.

With Jacobs likely sidelined, the Raiders expect DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard to handle the majority of the snaps at running back. Earlier this month, the team also signed Rod Smith who previously played with the Dallas Cowboys.

But while the Raiders haven't technically ruled out Jacobs for Week 16, they have closed the door on offensive tackle Trent Brown's season.

"We've also put right tackle Trent Brown on injured reserve," Gruden said. "So, he won't play either.

"He's what we think is the best right tackle in the league. And we're not resting anybody because of our recent losing skid here. We're doing what the trainer says. He has a pectoral muscle problem and he's just not going to be well enough to play this year."

