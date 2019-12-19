Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers to Avoid Raiders' Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown on Sunday

Jason B. Hirschhorn

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers fell just short of beating the division-rival Oakland Raiders earlier this season. While the Chargers will have some additional firepower for the rematch, the Raiders don't expect to have two of their biggest acquisitions from the past offseason in the fold.

"Josh Jacobs has got a shoulder injury," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said during a conference call with reporters Wednesday. "I don't believe he'll play this week, and I would say he's doubtful right now and we'll hope that perhaps he can finish the season in Denver. But right now, he's very doubtful for this week."

Jacobs, one of the Raiders' three first-round picks from earlier this year, has emerged as star and a favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The Alabama product accounted for 101 yards and a touchdown during his first meeting with the Chargers in November and has amassed 1,150 rushing yards and seven scores on the season.

With Jacobs likely sidelined, the Raiders expect DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard to handle the majority of the snaps at running back. Earlier this month, the team also signed Rod Smith who previously played with the Dallas Cowboys.

But while the Raiders haven't technically ruled out Jacobs for Week 16, they have closed the door on offensive tackle Trent Brown's season.

"We've also put right tackle Trent Brown on injured reserve," Gruden said. "So, he won't play either.

"He's what we think is the best right tackle in the league. And we're not resting anybody because of our recent losing skid here. We're doing what the trainer says. He has a pectoral muscle problem and he's just not going to be well enough to play this year."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Jason B. Hirschhorn

The AP on Philip Rivers playing potentially his final home game with teh Chargers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NBC San Diego on the Chargers' Keenan Allen and Joey Bosa's Pro Bowl selections

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The OC Register on Brandon Mebane playing to honor his daughter's memory:

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers release their injury report for Wednesday…

Despite Pro Bowl Snub, Chargers' Austin Ekeler Proud of Breakout Season

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler didn't make the Pro Bowl as a starter or an alternate, but he still takes pride in what he has accomplished this season.

2020 NFL Draft Order: Chargers Slated for No. 9 Pick After Week 15 Loss

Jason B. Hirschhorn

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Chargers have the inside track for the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers WR Keenan Allen thanks fans for voting him into Pro Bowl

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The OC Register on the ties that bind Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, and Eli Manning

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Thomas Davis was mic'd up against the Vikings…

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on Keenan Allen and the Chargers' defensive effort against the Vikings