ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Chargers, Rams Officially Announced as 'Hard Knocks' Costars

Jason B. Hirschhorn

LOS ANGELES -- Though word had spread months earlier, HBO and NFL Films announced the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams as costars of their long-running docuseries "Hard Knocks." The show documents the trials and tribulations of NFL training camp.

The decision to feature two teams marks a first for the series. "Hard Knocks" has not previously focused on the Chargers, but the Rams did star on the show in 2016, the club's first season back in Los Angeles and the final year of the Jeff Fisher era.

The Chargers and Rams operate separately in the Los Angeles area, though the two teams have held joint practices during training camp in past years. That will not occur in 2020 due to the NFL's new guidelines that prohibit teams from holding camp outside of their facilities. Accordingly, no joint practices will take place anywhere in the league this year.

Still, the Chargers and Rams will eventually share occupancy of SoFi Stadium, the new luxurious venue currently under construction in Inglewood. The project was originally scheduled to open a year ago, but weather-related issues forced a construction delay. Further issues have arisen due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including the cancellation of two Taylor Swift concerts set for July. Even so, the NFL anticipates that the stadium will open in time for the 2020 regular season.

HBO will broadcast the first episode of the new season on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. PT.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Considering Practice-Squad Expansion Amid COVID-19 Concerns

With numerous players testing positive for COVID-19 this week, the NFL has internally discussed expanding practice squads to account for player absences.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Minority Owner Bill Fox Dead at 94

Bill Fox, a minority owner of the Los Angeles Chargers, died at his home Sunday. He was 94 years old.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

AFC West Ranked Third in QB Play by NFL.com

The AFC West performed well in an NFL.com ranking of the eight divisions by quarterback play.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Anthony Lynn Open to Working Out Colin Kaepernick, Signaling New Appetite for QB's Services

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged the team's willingness to work out Colin Kaepernick, signaling a new appetite for the QB's services in the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Offense Pushed Toward Run Game Under Shane Steichen

The numbers show that the Chargers leaned on the run far more often under Shane Steichen than his predecessor, Ken Whisenhunt.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Awards 2021 Pro Bowl to Las Vegas

The next Pro Bowl will take place a quick plane ride away from the Chargers' home in Southern California.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Hunter Henry, Justin Herbert Working Out Together

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry posted photos of workouts with Justin Herbert, the team's first-round pick from earlier this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFLPA: Current Plan will Test Players Three Times a Week

Though plans could change, the NFLPA's medical director revealed that players could receive COVID-19 tests three times a week.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Colin Kaepernick in Play for Chargers, Per Report

A new report from ESPN suggests the Chargers could consider adding Colin Kaepernick to their roster.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Gsmith12

Reche Caldwell Murder Case: Police Have Not Yet Identified Motive

Authorities have not confirmed a motive nor any persons of interest in the murder of former Chargers wide receiver Reche Caldwell.

Jason B. Hirschhorn