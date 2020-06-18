Chargers, Rams Officially Announced as 'Hard Knocks' Costars

LOS ANGELES -- Though word had spread months earlier, HBO and NFL Films announced the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams as costars of their long-running docuseries "Hard Knocks." The show documents the trials and tribulations of NFL training camp.

The decision to feature two teams marks a first for the series. "Hard Knocks" has not previously focused on the Chargers, but the Rams did star on the show in 2016, the club's first season back in Los Angeles and the final year of the Jeff Fisher era.

The Chargers and Rams operate separately in the Los Angeles area, though the two teams have held joint practices during training camp in past years. That will not occur in 2020 due to the NFL's new guidelines that prohibit teams from holding camp outside of their facilities. Accordingly, no joint practices will take place anywhere in the league this year.

Still, the Chargers and Rams will eventually share occupancy of SoFi Stadium, the new luxurious venue currently under construction in Inglewood. The project was originally scheduled to open a year ago, but weather-related issues forced a construction delay. Further issues have arisen due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including the cancellation of two Taylor Swift concerts set for July. Even so, the NFL anticipates that the stadium will open in time for the 2020 regular season.

HBO will broadcast the first episode of the new season on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. PT.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH