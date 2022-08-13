5 Things to Watch in the Chargers' Preseason Opener vs. Rams

The Chargers have completed two weeks worth of training camp practices, and with that in the rearview, they'll finally take to SoFi Stadium where they'll play host to the Rams for their preseason opener.

A good chunk of the starters aren't expected to play as the coaches evaluation will mainly consist of rookies or players still looking to prove themselves and earn a roster spot.

"We're going to try and play the guys, in the preseason, that we feel like need to play," Staley said after Thursday's practice. "I feel like it can help them. Then, as a result, help our football team. We do that on a case-by-case basis and we do it on a game-by-game basis throughout the preseason."

Here are five things to watch in the Chargers' first game of the preseason:

Special teams unit

The Chargers have put an added focus on special teams in training camp this year. Mainly because they have a new coordinator in Ryan Ficken, but also, they're looking for the punt coverage operation to make strides of improvement from a season ago.

While training camp has served as an opportunity to try out different guys in specific roles, such as the rotation of players they've tried at gunner. But the coaches can only draw so much from the special teams unit in practice since the players aren't fully tackling each other to the ground.

That serves the point of why taking a close look at Ficken's special teams unit will be one to watch on Saturday night.

“I think it’s very important, these preseason games, but these practices, we can’t go and take these lightly. They’re getting evaluated not only in these preseason games, but out in practice, in the meetings, just the small things of being where you’re supposed to be, so they’re getting evaluated in everything we do," Ficken said ahead of the preseason opener. "We’re trying to create depth at all positions, it doesn’t matter where it is. We have to make sure that they’re ready to go against the Rams here in all of these situations, making sure that they’re prepared so they can go out and execute and have the most success that they can have out there on the field."

Right guard and right tackle

Zion Johnson, the Chargers' right guard for the future, has looked as advertised in camp. His strength has been quite evident with the way he's able to hold his ground and drive defenders.

But once players lace up their cleats for an actual game, that's the true test. And it'll be the first opportunity for coaches and fans to see Johnson in a game since the team selected him No. 17 overall last April. Of course, that's assuming he plays.

“He’s a calm, collected individual that is smart as hell," center Corey Linsley said of Johnson following the first padded practice of camp. "There’s really not a whole lot that I’ve seen where I’m like, ‘Eh.’ He’s just a calm, confident individual who loves playing ball."

Next to Johnson, at right tackle, also presents something to monitor. The most coveted position battle in training camp belongs to Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton for the starting right tackle job.

The coaching staff has praised both players for the efforts they've put on display early on, but seeing how they hold up against another team will add to their overall evaluation in a considerable way.

"I think Storm is just going to get better. I think when Trey, kind of like, Josh [Palmer], when Trey went in and played last year, it built some confidence in him and us having confidence in him," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said at the start of camp. "That’s going to be a very important one ... But I think we’re going to end up being a lot better there, regardless of who wins that position, and I think that we’re going to feel real good about the depth, as well.”

No. 2 running back and fullback

Each of the running backs behind Austin Ekeler are expected to play. Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree are all dueling it out for the second running back spot.

Kelley has bulked up this offseason to carry with him added strength and burst. He's looked sharp in camp, but putting everything to the test come gametime should be quite telling on just how far he's evolved in his development.

“My whole goal this offseason was to become the best football player I could possibly be. It wasn’t to relax, to wind down, to do all sorts of business activities, vacation, it was to become the best player I could be for this year," Kelley said on Thursday. "I evaluated myself. I looked at my strengths and weaknesses. I felt like I could put on some more muscle and some more explosiveness, so I took the program I had seriously and just attacked it."

Spiller and Rountree have each carried their weight in camp as well – both as a rusher and a pass-catcher. As the Chargers look into which backup can generate the biggest spark behind Ekeler, Spiller and Rountree should be given a healthy dose of touches to put their best foot forward.

Also in the backfield to keep an eye on throughout the night is who emerges at fullback. The Chargers drafted Zander Horvath in the seventh-round as he a Gabe Nabers ultimately find themselves fighting for a roster spot.

Rookie defensive backs

The rookie defensive backs have looked strong in camp. Ja'Sir Taylor has reordered a pick-six and forced fumble across the last three practices. Deane Leonard has been no stranger of finding the ball either. He's shown to have a knack of batting down balls to break up passes his way.

The two late-round picks are expected to receive an abundance of playing time.

Third-round pick JT Woods hasn’t flashed in camp just yet like the other two rookie defensive backs. But Woods has taken strides over the last week. Coaches have stated that when Woods first got in the building, they threw a lot on his plate. Now, he's attempting to digest the information and show that on the field.

Woods should get a lot of run in the preseason opener, roaming the back-end of the Chargers' defense.

Defensive line depth

For a position last season that was viewed as the team's Achilles heel, the Chargers depth at defensive line is probably the deepest group on the team from top to bottom. Ultimately, just based on configuring the numbers, there's going to be quality interior defenders who don't make the 53-man roster as a result of the quantity the team has.

The players rounding out the defensive line depth such as Breiden Fehoko, Christian Covington, Joe Gaziano and others will need to shine throughout the preseason to prove that they still belong on the roster.

The Chargers brought in four new interior defensive lineman this offseason – three via free agency and one in the form of the draft – making the battle for these final roster spots a tough one to crack.

Fifth-round pick Otito Ogbonnia should get plenty of looks, as well. In practice, the Chargers have periodically ran him out there against the first-team offense to show the rookie what the speed, strength and technical approach looks and feels like versus NFL starters.

“I think Otito has come in and really fit right in with that group of guys up front ... He’s shown that he can hold his own out here," Staley said of Ogbonnia. "He just needs to keep improving. I like his mindset, though. He’s been a guy that we’re sure glad we drafted.”

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.