SoFi Stadium Worker Dies After Fall from Roof

LOS ANGELES -- A construction worker on the site of SoFi Stadium fell from the roof and died on Friday.

"This is an extremely sad day," Turner AECOM Hunt, the joint venture overseeing the SoFi Stadium construction, said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this extremely difficult time. We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and have halted all construction activity. counseling services will be made available to all workers on site to support them in the difficult days and weeks ahead."

Turner AECOM Hunt has yet to provide any indication as to when construction will resume. The stadium, set to open later this year, will host games for the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams among other public events. The venue was originally set to debut with two Taylor Swift concerts in July, but the pop star scrapped both dates in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are tremendously saddened by the loss of a construction worker at the stadium site today," the Chargers and Rams said in a joint statement. "Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the individual who passed away."

Though the fall marks the only known fatality related to SoFi Stadium's construction, the project has seen several setbacks in 2020. As Sports Illustrated reported in March, workers on the construction site have tested positive for COVID-19. Those infections did not halt work on the stadium, but they did result in additional health and safety measures. It remains unclear how closely workers have followed those procedures, as multiple positive tests have occurred since Turner AECOM Hunt began implementing them.

