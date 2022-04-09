Skip to main content

Report: Chargers Sign LB Troy Reeder

The Chargers have reportedly signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

The Chargers have added a surplus of reinforcements to the defense this offseason, uplifting the pass-rush with the addtion of Khalil Mack and brought aboard two run-stuffing interior players with Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson joining the mix.

They also added the marquee free agent of the offseason, signing cornerback J.C. Jackson to a mega five-year, $82.5 million contract. But one area of their defense they played the waiting game to address was inside linebacker.

That changed on Saturday as the Chargers and linebacker Troy Reeder are coming to an agreement on a one-year deal, according to Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network.

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder (51) celebrates after he sacked San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) in the first half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reeder will stay in the Los Angeles market, joining the Chargers after his last three seasons where spent as a member of the Rams. Reeder comes in with familiarity to Chargers coach Brandon Staley's defensive system having already played in his scheme throughout the 2020 season.

Under Staley two seasons ago, Reeder played in 16 games and made seven starts, recording 81 tackles, five for a loss, three sacks, four quarterback hits and two pass breakups.

The Chargers lost their leading tackler in Kyir White as he walked in free agency, signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Eagles. This week the Chargers also took another hit to their linebacker position when Kenneth Murray underwent left ankle surgery, putting his avaliblity for training camp and presumably the start of the season in question.

Reeder figures to patrol the middle part of the field alongside Drue Tranquill. When Murray returns to full health following his ankle procedure, Reeder will perhaps transition into a rotational linebacker role and start when the Chargers turn to their base personnel packages.

Amen Ogbongbemiga and Nick Niemann are also expected to carve out a role at inside linebacker to some capacity.

Reeder, 27, is coming of a Super Bowl run. Last season, he made 10 of 17 starts, registering career-highs in tackles (91), tackles for loss (6), interceptions (2) and pass breakups (6).

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
