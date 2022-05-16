Following a Productive Rookie Year, Chargers LT Rashawn Slater Still Sees Avenues to Enhance His Game

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater sees his potential as much more than just what he delivered as a rookie, which includes a Pro Bowl selection.

COSTA MESA – Rashawn Slater put together just about as good of a rookie campaign as the Chargers could have hoped of when they took him with the No. 13 overall pick just over a year ago.

He earned the notoriety of being named to the Pro Bowl in his first NFL season, but that hasn't changed the way he approaches his craft.

Slater said Monday following an offseason workout at the Chargers team headquarters in Costa Mesa that he wasn't thrilled when looking back at the film of his rookie season.

“I watched the tape. There were all sorts of things," Slater said when asked what he has to work on this offseason. "I look at the tape and a lot of it kind of makes me cringe. There’s detail and technique, and sometimes I’ll be this close, but there’s always that little room for improvement that can make a big difference."

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If there still remains such room for improvement as Slater is suggesting, who knows what he could have in store assuming he cleans up the minor flaws that have now been identified.

Slater logged 752 pass-blocking snaps last season, allowing six total hits and four sacks on quarterback Justin Herbert, according to Pro Football Focus.

Slater said he watched back every snap he took from the season prior, taking notes on what areas he sees as room for improvement.

His offseason this year comes in a much different style than what he maneuvered through last year while going through the pre-draft process. This year, he didn't have to meet with an abundance of teams ahead of hearing his name called in the draft.

He's settled in now with the Chargers, and that's been huge for his offseason, Slater says.

“It’s a huge game-changer," he said. "The rookies that came in this last weekend, I haven’t even gotten a chance to be around them that much because they’re in the same bubble that we were last year, where it’s like they’re here before us and they leave after us. They’re so busy.

"Right now, I get the opportunity to take care of business and go about my day. It’s a lot different.”

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) in the second half against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Slater, 23, also got married this offseason to his now-wife, Stassney. They spent their honeymoon in Bora Bora, and Slater was there celebrating when the Chargers pulled off the blockbuster move to trade for star pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

Shortly after, Slater received a text message from Chargers coach Brandon Staley that said "get your mind right."

Staley was jokingly suggesting to Slater that he'll now be facing Mack, a former Defensive Player of the Year and six-time Pro Bowler in practice on a regular occurrence.

"I better start doing some pass sets on the beach," Slater said jokingly. Or was he?

Following his media availability Monday afternoon, Stassney shared a video of Slater going through his pass sets on the beach from their honeymoon.

