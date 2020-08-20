Chargers FS Rayshawn Jenkins changes diet to take his game to the next level this season

As a player goes through his first few years in the league, they tend to create a routine and often discover if it helps them or hinders them. Well, Chargers free safety Rayshawn Jenkins is going into his fourth NFL season and second as the starter.

He made some changes to his life.

“I had a great offseason,” Jenkins said. “Leaned up, even more, this season. Got my body fat down in the single digits, so I feel like I am moving way faster. I understand the game way more, and I understand how they are trying to attack our defense.”

Jenkins said he started eating healthier and understanding that if he wants to continue to get better, he would need to give up some of his favorite foods.

“Pasta and Rice,” said Jenkins, “I am a southern guy, so any time you threw some rice and some gravy in front of my face it was over with, it was going down.”

Jenkins came into his own last season after being named the starter. His teammate Casey Hayward told the media on Wednesday that he felt that what makes Jenkins unique is his size, length, and ball-hawking ability. It was on display last season in Mexico City when the Chargers faced Kansas City.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back saw receiver Demarcus Robinson wide open makes the throw, Jenkins right away sees where Mahomes is going with the ball and makes the interception. The Miami product being able to play center fielder means he is able to see everything and was able to make a great play.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley joked that he doesn’t want Jenkins to get bored back there, which made Jenkins smile, but he knows that can’t happen.

“You can’t get bored with it because you got some elite players in this league, man,” said Jenkins. “A big play can happen like that (he snaps his fingers). I was still learning last year. My ball-hawking ability, I have always had that. I feel like I can go with the best and compete for the ball.”

In the offseason, Jenkins trained like crazy in his home in Florida, where he has a full gym. He said that he had workouts with numerous NFL players like Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin from the Seattle Seahawks, Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the Green Bay Packers, and former receiver Louis Murphy. Jenkins said he had a terrific offseason mixing it with his time on the field last season has helped him get ready for the upcoming season.

“I feel like time comes with comfortability,” explained Jenkins. “I feel like I have reps under my belt, man. I have seen in-game speed. I have practiced 100 times, man. I just feel really comfortable back there. Sky is the limit for me, man. I haven’t hit my ceiling yet, so I am still going up.”

There has been a lot of competition during training camp in the first week. The defense has been a big talking point of the offseason due to the addition of cornerback Chris Harris Jr., defensive tackle Linval Joseph, and the return of safety Derwin James has Jenkins excited. He said that the defense has a chance to be very special, but that they will need to work for it.

Speaking of working for it, during practice, the defense and Jenkins have their work cut out for them having to go up against receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and tight end Hunter Henry.

“Having to compete with high balls against them,” explained Jenkins. “They are some of the best in the league. If I am getting it every day in practice when I get in the game, it is going to be that much easier. You are talking about top guys at their position, so just being able to go out there and compete against those guys, they are definitely going to get you ready for any type of look you are going to see in a game.”

The former Miami Hurricane said numerous times that he is ready for this season, but he knows he has to keep working. He is competing with second-year safety Nasir Adderley, who has made some strides in this training camp, but Jenkins is focused on his play.

The secondary does have many pieces and will continue to get ready to compete this season. Jenkins has prepared in the offseason by getting leaner and bettering himself so that he can take the next step in his game this season.

No matter the new editions to the secondary, Jenkins says there is only one name the secondary goes by.

“We Jack Boyz all the way!” exclaimed Jenkins.