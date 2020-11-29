ChargerReport
Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Could Be Key to Pull off an Upset vs. Bills

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers (3-7) will face a tough matchup on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Bills (7-3). There are some holes in the Chargers defense. The Bills have some injuries as well but have a very talented team.

The Bolts will be facing a playoff bound Bills team, but to pull off the upset, they are going to win these three matchups on Sunday:

Austin Ekeler vs. Bills defense

The return of running back Austin Ekeler is here. He hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in week four against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The production from the running backs has dipped in both the running and pass game. It will be interesting to see if he will be put on a snap count by Anthony Lynn. Ekeler will add a much-needed boost to the offense.

Joey Bosa vs. Bills offensive line

Bosa has been a huge contributor to the pass rush since being drafted in 2016. This season, he has received a lot more attention. He is coming off a five-quarterback hit game against the New York Jets. The Bills offensive line has only given up 20 sacks this season. Quarterback Josh Allen’s athleticism has kept the sack numbers down. The defense will count on Bosa to keep Allen in the pocket and disrupt him so he doesn’t get in a flow.

Keenan Allen vs. Tre’Davious White

It is unknown how the Bills will cover the Bolts receiver. The best bet is they will have pro bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White mirror Allen. The Chargers like to line their receiver all over the field, so it will be interesting to see if number 27 follows. Allen has been on a tear the last five games catching 47 passes for 479 yards and four touchdowns. Allen has said he is one of the most underrated receivers in the league, so he may show people why against a pro bowl corner and a playoff team.

