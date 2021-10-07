Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is playing at a high level behind new offensive line

Austin Ekeler has been the all-around weapon for the Chargers in 2021 that they missed last season. He has put in four strong games so far and has contributed in both the pass and the run game.

They didn't have him for six games last season due to a hamstring injury he suffered in week four against Tampa Bay.

He is coming off his best performance in a while after rushing for a career-best 117 yards while adding 28 yards through the air and rocking the air guitar celebration twice in the end zone.

His best play on Monday night was when he ran a wheel route matched up against linebacker K.J. Wright and quarterback Justin Herbert took advantage, finding his running back in the end zone.

"Ek (Ekeler) is such a great receiving back out of the backfield, we've always got a mismatch with him," Herbert said after the game. "Finding easy to get him the ball, and he makes a great catch. It's good to see from him."

The running back was fired up because of the blocking he received on Monday. During the offseason, it was an emphasis to get the offensive line re-juiced, and Chargers brass did by adding four new starters.

"Double teams the Raiders play a little bit further back, and so it was allowing our guys up front to get really good double teams solidify," Ekeler said. "So, we can get through to the second level two linebackers, and they did a really great job with that."

That is why he got free for his 11-yard touchdown run in the middle of the fourth quarter and his 20-yard gain late in the game that sealed the deal.

There is one addition to the offensive line that has caught his attention.

"Rashawn Slater…wow!" Ekeler exclaimed. "Talk about a pick, man. This guy is lockdown over there."

The rookie left tackle has been an anchor on that left side. He hasn't allowed a sack since 2018, which is quite impressive, especially because of the players he has faced in his first four games.

The Chargers sit at 3-1 at the top of their division, but they know it hasn't been perfect. They have missed some opportunities.

They are only four games in and still growing.

"We have a lot of room, and Joe (Lombardi) showed it today," Ekeler explained. "He showed us like 12-15 clips of just like hey like look at these plays like these plays could have been way better, but these are like we messed that like, we should be getting punished for this right now."

Before the season, a lot was made about head coach Brandon Staley's message and his approach to the game. He is a former college quarterback turned defensive coordinator, so he understands both sides of the football.

He is also heavily involved in the offense. During the film, the running back says that his head coach calls out certain plays.

"He knows, man," Ekeler said with excitement. "It makes me smile every time he's like talking about our plays and actually knows the play call. Knows everything."

Ekeler adds that Staley has a special meeting every Thursday where the coaches go over the full game plan offense, defense, and special teams. They want all 53 players to know what is coming on Sunday.

This team had high expectations for themselves. After games, Staley will ask the players, "Is anyone surprised by what we did out there?" They have surprised everyone else, but they knew this was coming.

"We're keeping up to almost all the way to our expectations, just playing well competing and sticking to the game plan and making it work and winning games," Ekeler said. "So as long as we continue to have that formula, we continue to have high confidence."

Ekeler has been a key this season because he has rushed for 50-plus yards per game and adds the threat of being one of the best receiving backs in the NFL. Now that the offensive line is playing at a high level, more opportunities will come for Ekeler.

The offensive line will have their hardest test on Sunday when they try to contain the Cleveland Browns pass rush of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

"If they continue to keep doing this, J-Herb stays upright, keeps pushing the ball down the field, and obviously we'll start running the ball too as well," Ekeler said.