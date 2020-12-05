Chargers RB Austin Ekeler on His Health, Comeback, and the Patriots

The Chargers running back has given the team some much needed help in the run game as well as the passing game.

The Chargers got a boost last weekend against the Buffalo Bills with the return of running back Austin Ekeler. He sustained a hamstring injury in week four against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The way the injury happened, it was believed Ekeler could be out the rest of the season.

He battled back to accomplish two goals: try to help the team finish strong and help fantasy owners win their leagues (the second one is a joke). He had to sit out six games, which is the most in his NFL career.

"In 16 years of playing football is the most that I've missed in, in a season," said Ekeler. "So, it was definitely hard; I felt like I was like left out. I feel like I was training just to get back to being able to play with my team and I kind of had to like prove myself again."

While he was out, the Bolts rushing attack suffered. They averaged 2.8 yards a carry, and the help from the running backs in the passing game wasn't the same.

Ekeler worked hard to get back on the field. On social media, he is known as a workout warrior. He posted videos of him working out during the offseason and in training camp and even doing one-armed pull-ups. All of his usual workouts had to take a backseat to the injury.

"When you take two months off all that type of training, because you need to heal and recover and kind of lose some of that training that you put in, and you lose it naturally just during the season," explained Ekeler. "Just because it's so long, you can't train that vigorously throughout. So, I would say I'm regressed a little bit, but as far as it's being healthy, I am 100% healthy, but maybe just not as in shape as it was."

During the game against Buffalo, the Chargers didn't run the ball particularly well, but Ekeler did have some positive runs. He became a security blanket for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Ekeler had 11 catches for 85 yards last Sunday. He played the most snaps of his career coming off an injury, but he said he felt his body held up well.

"The week before I played, it felt really good," Ekeler said. "I felt like I could have practiced that week, but I was just off to the side, just running as fast as I could. Cutting as hard as I could, and so I was doing that, but at the same time it doesn't feel like it's like up to strength with my right leg yet."

Ekeler missed six games, so the last time he was in there, Herbert was barely learning how to take control of an NFL huddle. The running back has been able to watch the young quarterback grow during his absence.

"The first couple of games, I feel like he was kind of trying to force things down the field," explained Ekeler. "Now he's reading the defense, making sure that he has an opportunity before he pushes it down the field. So, he's done a great job. And that'll come with more time, and he'll continue to grow."

The Bolts have a big opportunity to play spoiler this weekend against the New England Patriots. Last weekend, they allowed Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake to run for 78 yards and two touchdowns. They feature the 20th ranked defense against the run allowing 123.3 yards a game.

"They're going to set the edge on us in the run game," Ekeler explained. "So, I'm actually looking forward to this game as far as the running aspect of it because I think we'll have a pretty good day on the ground, just they're two gappers too. So, they're going to be nodding us."

The Patriots defensive line tries to control the opposing offensive line and open up holes so the linebackers can come in and make the tackles. Ekeler believes he can take advantage of the Pats scheme.

One of the linebackers that the Patriots will feature is former Chargers player Adrian Phillips. He was a swiss army knife for the Bolts. He played on special teams and numerous spots on the defense. It was a surprise to many fans when the team didn't re-sign him.

"He helped me on my rookie year to just kind of we were in a similar situation as far as making the team on special teams," recalled Ekeler.

Ekeler remembers that Phillips took him under his wing. The veteran defensive player had a role on special teams; his backup was Ekeler. So, he recalled that Phillips told him that just because the undrafted rookie was on "scout team" to remember, he was still being evaluated, and it could be his chance to prove himself.

"Now he is getting the opportunity to play a lot more defense over there," said Ekeler. "One thing about AP has always been a good tackler. That's why he's kind of hung around. So, it's going to be a fun challenge trying to make him this when we get over there and play."

The Chargers miss that veteran leadership and everything he brought to the team, but now they will face off against him.

This is the first matchup between both squads since 2019 when they met in the playoffs' divisional round. The Patriots came away with a 41-28 victory and on their path to winning their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

"It actually taught me a couple of things too, just as far as like how they're getting their defense over there," Ekeler recalled. "They are doubling a lot of different people, and they chip the running backs with D-line and things that you don't typically see from teams. So, I've learned from that, and I'm expecting that again."