Chargers HC Brandon Staley 'Hopeful" RB Austin Ekeler Can Play Sunday

The Chargers final injury report came out on Friday and running back Austin Ekeler (practiced or not). He is questionable heading into Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a hip injury.

"It felt much better the last two days, and real hopeful that he can play," Staley said.

Staley mentioned that Ekeler was "flying around" on Wednesday during practice but felt sore after. He popped up as a did not practice on Thursday afternoon with a hip injury and didn't practice on Friday either.

The Chargers are obviously hopeful that the running back can play on Sunday, primarily because of how important he is to the offense. He has over 500 yards of total offense while also scoring five total touchdowns.

"We just wanted to be careful with him the next two days," Staley said.

Week one of the season, something similar happened with Ekeler when a hamstring injury popped up on Wednesday of that week. He didn't practice that day or Thursday but was able to be limited on Friday.

Staley told the media that he was hopeful Ekeler could play, especially if everything went well with the travel and everything. He ended up playing against the Washington Football Team and had 57 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers offense is very dependent on their multi-use running back and could be a concern for them if they are missing him. They have struggled to get production from Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, and Larry Rountree. Earlier in the week, both Staley and Ekeler said they wanted to see someone step up.

"I think that all three of them are good players," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. "I wouldn't say that I'm disappointed in any of them. Austin gets highlighted, so sometimes we're not getting enough reps to really make a fair judgment on how those guys are doing in games because Austin's getting a heavy load. But I think it's a work-in-progress to really see who that guy is. I think it's three good candidates, though."

It is a mystery whether Ekeler will play or not on Sunday, but there is no doubt that this team needs his explosiveness and his ability to get open in the passing game, but an old football cliché rings true next man up.

